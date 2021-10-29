Alabama Wins Iron Bowl of Soccer, Defeating Auburn 1-0

The Crimson Tide's regular season finale was all it was supposed to be versus the visiting Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Iron Bowl of soccer delivered. Not in the sense of being a high-scoring match with plenty of offense, but in the sense of its arch of a story reaching a climax late in regular time.

Final score: Alabama 1, Auburn 0.

Alabama had returned from a 4-0 defeat at South Carolina, falling to a 9-8-1 overall record as a result and looking to get a win before playing in the SEC Tournament beginning this weekend.

And Auburn, coming into tonight with an 8-3 conference record, had a more consistent team throughout the season.

It was scoreless at half, with Alabama leading all the requisite statistical categories which typically indicate a coming win. Shots, shots on goal, goalkeeper saves, it all favored the Tide in its final regular season matchup.

Same is said for postgame statistics. But it was what led up to the final act.

Both goalkeepers, McKinley Crone of Alabama and Maddie Prohaska, were tested constantly, leaping and dirtying their uniforms by the minute it seemed. Still, no one for either attack could ultimately force a shot past them for most of the match.

And in Crone's case, it didn't happen in 90 minutes.

Midfielder Macy Clem led Alabama in shots with three, as did forward Ashlynn Serepca. Then both midfielder Felicia Knox and Riley Tanner registered two attempts on goal.

All the while fans were growing anxious, playing out as complaints filed to whichever referee was nearest to them as time dwindled into the last moments. What followed, though, illustrated a rivalry at its core.

Substitute Allie Berk swept up a chance in front of goal and finished it past Prohaska in the 82nd minute. It might as well have been the 90th, however, with how much excitement boiled over upon the final whistle.

Players and coaches on the bench raced to embrace Berk and others who were interlocked in a collective hug, for the win not only improved the Crimson Tide's SEC record to 5-4-1 but secured a bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

