Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 12, 2021

Crimson Tide results

Men's golf: Alabama earned two wins on day two of SEC Match Play, a three-day event hosted by Jerry Pate. In rounds two and three at Birmingham-area Shoal Creek Golf Club, the Crimson Tide defeated both Florida and South Carolina to bring its tournament record to 2-1 before facing Ole Miss in the fourth and final round on Tuesday. Leading the way were Tyler Lipscomb and JP Cave, though five Alabama golfers recorded at least one victory on Monday.

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: Alabama vs Ole Miss, SEC Match Play at Shoal Creek, Birmingham, Ala., 7:30 a.m. CT.

Did you notice?

Everyone knows Najee Harris prided himself on the ability to receive out of the backfield when he was at Alabama. But beside he and Alvin Kamara only two other NFL running backs have accomplished this in their rookie season(s). Tampa Bay's Warrick Dunn did so in 1997, and in 1964 Sid Banks of the Houston Oilers managed the same feat.

Pictured here is Spurs rookie Joshua Primo, as members of the San Antonio squad took to the community in recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday. As a side note, Primo is displaying what made him worthy of being an NBA Lottery Pick in preseason action. He led the team in scoring with 19 points a few nights ago, and in an efficient showing, too.

BamaCentral Trivia Challenge

Trevon Diggs has six interceptions in five games for the Dallas Cowboys. In sticking with former Alabama players, only one defensive back of the Crimson Tide has registered more than six interceptions in an entire season under coach Nick Saban.

Which former Alabama player did so, and in what year?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles' coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding the subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal. – Bryant Museum

October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Al.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that. But when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” – Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12)

