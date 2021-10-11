For the second time in three weeks, Williams receives the honor after leading the Alabama wide receivers in almost every category.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football junior wide receiver Jameson Williams is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 4-10, 2021. Williams wins the honor for the second time in the last three weeks.

Williams was the second-favorite target of quarterback Bryce Young on Saturday, seeing 13 targets from the sophomore signal caller. Of those 13 targets, Williams made 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. All three of those figures led the Crimson Tide wide receivers.

Williams also made the go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to give Alabama a 36-31 lead, then caught a two-point conversion pass from Young to put the Crimson Tide up by an even touchdown with five minutes to go in the game.

Despite the efforts by Williams, Alabama football ultimately lost to the Aggies 41-38 due to a game-winning field goal as the clock expired.

Also considered:

1. Brian Robinson Jr. (redshirt-senior running back, football)

Rushed for his second game of over 100 yards of rushing against the Aggies, rushing for 147 yards on 24 carries

While he didn't make it into the end zone, Robinson averaged 6.1 yards per carry

2. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

Continued to make his case as a Heisman Trophy favorite, completing 28-of-48 passes for 369 yards, two touchdown and an interception against Texas A&M

Finished the game with a passer rating of 139.4

3. Riley Tanner (senior forward, soccer)

Scored the game-winning goal against Mississippi State in the 73rd minute on Sunday, marking the only goal of the game by either team

Finished the day with two shots in 58 minutes on the pitch, with both shots being on goal

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams