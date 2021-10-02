Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide results

Men's tennis: Alabama traveled to Starkville to play in the Mississippi State Bulldog Invitational this weekend, and on day one the Crimson Tide recorded four singles wins and a doubles win. The Tide pair of Rudi Christiansen and Juan Martin only dropped one game en route to a doubles victory over Michigan's Ryan Fu and Patron Hanchaikul. Those two also recorded singles wins, along with Filip Planinsek and Patrick Kaukovalta.

Soccer: The Crimson Tide hosted No. 24 LSU, which had dropped two straight matches, and it was scoreless until the 85th minute. It was a defensive battle. But midfielder Reyna Reyes, the Mexican national, scored her second goal of the season with moments to spare to give Alabama its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Cross country: Alabama traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to compete in the Joe Piane Invitational. The Crimson Tide women finished third while the men took sixth place. Top performers, however, were Mercy Chelangat, who won the five thousand-meter race, and freshman Flomena Asekol who finished in second behind her fellow Alabama runner.

Crimson Tide schedule

Football: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 12 Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT. CBS.

Men's tennis: Alabama at Bulldog Invitational, Starkville, Miss., All Day, Live Stats

Rowing: Alabama at Head of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Okla., All Day

Volleyball: Alabama at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 4:30 p.m. CT., Live Stats

Did you notice?

Alabama completed the first tennis facility of its kind in the country, giving adapted athletes a top-notch performance center on the Tuscaloosa campus.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry got out into the community at the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee

Check out the game winning goal from Alabama soccer's win to LSU tonight:

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Ole Miss leads the SEC in yards per game with 635, which is over 90 more yards per game than the second-best mark and over 150 yards more than Alabama averages currently.

The Crimson Tide are sixth right now, but through four games last season what was its standing in yardage per game in the SEC?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas

October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum

October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"In life, you'll have your back against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it." - Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

