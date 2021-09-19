Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 19, 2021

Today is ... Wife Appreciation Day

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's tennis: Alabama vs Princeton in Four-In-The-Fall, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m., Live Stats

Soccer: Alabama vs Utah Valley, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m.

Crimson Tide results

Men's tennis: The Crimson Tide won eight of its matches on Saturday, with seven coming from singles competition. In doubles, Patrick Kaukovalta and German Samofalov started the day with a 6-1 win to LSU's Vlad Lobak and Nick Watson. The two Alabama players would also defeat the Tigers in their singles matchups, too, with Kaukokvalta winning 6-1 and 6-4 to Watson and Samofalov winning 6-1 and 6-0 to LSU's Benjamin Ambrosio. Alabama's Juan Martin, Zach Foster, Enzo Aguiard and Filip Planinsek also tallied wins in Saturday's round.

Men's golf: Alabama's JP Cave recorded a career-best round of 4-under par 66 on day two of the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, and Thomas Ponder scored a 1-under 69 as the duo led the Crimson Tide in the second round of play. Out of the 15-team field, Alabama finished with the fifth-lowest round on the day, and heading into the third round the Crimson Tide sit in sixth place at the Chicago-area tournament.

Volleyball: Alabama finished its Bama Bash tournament with an undefeated record, capped by Saturday wins to Western Carolina and Tennessee Tech. In the first match of the day to WCU, the Crimson Tide fell in the first set before rallying and taking the next three to win its first of two. Against Tennessee Tech in the late-afternoon match, Alabama won its first two sets convincingly, 25-13 and 25-16, before sweeping the contest in a back-and-forth third set that finished with a score of 25-23 favoring the host.

Football: In its first road game and SEC opener at Florida, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the opening quarter thanks to three touchdown passes by quarterback Bryce Young. Then, though, Florida kept inching back in the game until it turned into a one-possession battle late into the afternoon. Eventually, Alabama held on and moved to 3-0 on its season, and the final from Gainesville was 31-29.

Did you notice?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 19, 1953: Alabama announced that Maury Farrell and John Forney would handle the play-by-play action on the Alabama football network with some 26 stations across the state airing the games live each week. Except for his years in the Army, Farrell had been the play-by-play man for Alabama since 1938. This would be Forney's first year on the broadcast team.

September 19, 1971: Jeremy Nunley was born in Winchester, Tenn.

September 19, 1992: With Arkansas and South Carolina having joined the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks met for the first time in the regular season. Derrick Lassic scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on Alabama’s first offensive play and the Crimson Tide built up a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jay Barker threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and Alabama had 467 yards in total offense during the 38-11 victory.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I like to dominate people. It’s what I do. It’s what I live for.” — Jedrick Wills Jr.

