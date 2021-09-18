No. 1 Alabama Arrives at Florida, Ready to Face the Gators in the Swamp

Crimson Tide looks to start off SEC play with a win, while the Gators aims to avenge last season's loss in the SEC Championship Game.

It's been a decade since Alabama took a trip down to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators, but it is where the Crimson Tide is opening Southeastern Conference play.

The Crimson Tide Tide and Gators met in a memorable SEC Championship matchup last season in which Alabama ultimately prevailed 52-46.

There are a lot of new faces for both teams and a lot of the talent from that 2020 championship game heard their names called in the NFL draft, but it will still be an exciting matchup in Gainesville this weekend.

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 13 Florida

Where: Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Online:

Weather forecast: Low 80s with 40% chance of storms

Series info: Alabama leads the all-time series 26-14 and has won seven straight games in the series dating back to 2009 including the 2020 SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide and Gators have met in the SEC Championship game 10 times starting with the inaugural game in 1992. The last time Florida beat Alabama was the 2008 SEC Championship game. Alabama beat Florida 38-10 on its last trip to Gainesville in 2011.

SEC Schedule (Week 3)

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT- SEC Network

Chattanooga at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT- SEC Network+ | ESPN+

SE Missouri State at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT- SEC Network+ | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT- SEC Network+ | ESPN+

Alabama at Florida, 2:30 p.m. CT- CBS

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 3:00 p.m. CT- SEC Network

Mississippi State at Memphis, 3:00 p.m. CT- ESPN2

South Carolina at Georgia, 6:00 p.m. CT- ESPN

Auburn at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. CT- ABC

Central Michigan at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT- SEC Network

Tulane at Ole Miss, 7:00 p.m. CT- ESPN2

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 7:00 p.m. CT, ESPNU