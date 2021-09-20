Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 20, 2021
Men's tennis: In the final day as host of its Four-In-The-Fall, Alabama recorded three doubles wins and six singles wins against Princeton. Alabama's doubles pairings of Rudi Christiansen and Zach Foster, Patrick Kaukovaulta and German Samofalov, and Joao Ferreira and Juan Martin all secured wins over the Tigers. Meanwhile, singles winners of the Crimson Tide were Enzo Aguiard, Filip Planinsek, Foster, Christiansen, Ferreira, and Kaukovaulta.
Men's golf: Led by JP Cave, who finished runner-up, Alabama turned in a fifth-place performance in a field of 15 teams at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Chicago, Illinois. The Crimson Tide had a 54-hole team total of 15-over par 855 (289-284-282), and Cave finished the tournament at 2-under par 208, including a 7-under par run in his last 36 holes played.
Soccer: After its trip to Oxford for its SEC opener to Ole Miss, which was a 3-1 defeat to the Rebels, Alabama returned home and returned to the win column in its Sunday evening match to Utah Valley. Its 3-0 win over the Wolverines was initiated by forward Ashlynn Serepca, who scored two goals and assisted the third to midfielder Allie Berk. Alabama improved to 5-5 on the season.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 20, 1986: Running back Bobby Humphrey rushed for 114 yards, and Alabama outgained Florida on the ground 223-42 during the Crimson Tide's stunning 21-7 win in Gainesville. The Gators had taken a 7-0 halftime lead, but Ray Perkins’ team completely dominated the second half in the first meeting between the programs since 1979.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“If you think there is such a thing as an unimportant game, just try losing one.” — Gene Stallings