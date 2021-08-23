Five Alabama Players Named to AP Preseason All-American Teams

The Crimson Tide features two players on the first team and three on the second team of the preseason All-American list.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is among one of the more featured college football teams in the AP Preseason All-American lists, and it lands five players between the first and second teams.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and offensive tackle Evan Neal are the two first team selections of the Crimson Tide, and guard Emil Ekiyor, wide receiver John Metchie III, and linebacker Christian Harris are second team preseason All-American selections.

Alabama must replace a ton of production from its 2020 national championship group, including All-Americans