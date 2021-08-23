August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search
Five Alabama Players Named to AP Preseason All-American Teams

Five Alabama Players Named to AP Preseason All-American Teams

The Crimson Tide features two players on the first team and three on the second team of the preseason All-American list.
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide features two players on the first team and three on the second team of the preseason All-American list.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is among one of the more featured college football teams in the AP Preseason All-American lists, and it lands five players between the first and second teams.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and offensive tackle Evan Neal are the two first team selections of the Crimson Tide, and guard Emil Ekiyor, wide receiver John Metchie III, and linebacker Christian Harris are second team preseason All-American selections.

Alabama must replace a ton of production from its 2020 national championship group, including All-Americans 

Wil Anderson Jr. at Arkansas
All Things Bama

Five Alabama Players Named to AP Preseason All-American Teams

081921_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG4180
The 4-1-1

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Projected Depth Chart

Two-A-Days Hoover High School
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 23, 2021

Bud Wilkinson on the cover of Sports Illustrated
History

Oklahoma's Coaching Legacy is More Than Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer

usatsi_13850234
Bama/NFL

Alabama in the NFL: Falcons QB AJ McCarron Out for the Season with Torn ACL

Felicia Knox, Alabama soccer, vs. Jacksonville State
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Falls to No. 1 Florida State, 4-0

081921_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG3984
All Things Bama

Nick Saban's Latest Message Comes Through Loud and Clear

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Iwo Jima