September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jameson Williams Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

The transfer wide receiver produced two touchdowns for over 150 yards on three kickoff returns in the Crimson Tide's win to Southern Miss.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. 

The in-conference honor is the fourth for Crimson Tide players this season, and the first of the year for Williams, the transfer from Ohio State. 

Williams, who also is Alabama's leading receiver through four games, totaled 177 yards and two touchdowns on three kickoff return opportunities against the Golden Eagles. As for all-purpose, receiving and returning, he produced 258 yards in the 63-14 win over Southern Miss.

He became the first player in Crimson Tide history to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in the same game, the initial return being a 100-yard touchdown in the opening play of the game and the second being from 83 yards. 

And his 100-yard return was only the eighth such instance in the history of Alabama football.

The former Ohio State wide receiver joined former Alabama player Christian Jones as the only two players in program history to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in their careers, taking Williams four games to do so. 

Via kickoff return, too, Williams' touchdowns on special teams were the 27th and 28th in Alabama history. 

Prior to the Crimson Tide hosting Southern Miss last Saturday, though, the last kickoff return for a touchdown from an Alabama player was in the 2019 season at Auburn, when now-Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned a Tigers kickoff in an eventual 48-45 Alabama defeat to Auburn. 

Next up for Williams and the Crimson Tide, meanwhile, is No. 12 Ole Miss, as the undefeated Rebels come to Bryant-Denny Stadium to play undefeated and No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Jameson Williams scores a touchdown against Southern Miss
All Things Bama

Jameson Williams Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

21 minutes ago
Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
All Things Bama

Jameson Williams is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

27 minutes ago
Matt Corral
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral

2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Owen Diodati - Alabama baseball - Miracle League
All Things Bama

Field of Dreams: Alabama Baseball Visits Miracle League

3 hours ago
Justin Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 27, 2021

11 hours ago
Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Falls at Vanderbilt, 3-0

20 hours ago
FALO_GjX0AM-bZd
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2021

21 hours ago
NCAA Football Field Logo
All Things Bama

This Week's College Football Schedule - Week 5

22 hours ago