Jameson Williams Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

The transfer wide receiver produced two touchdowns for over 150 yards on three kickoff returns in the Crimson Tide's win to Southern Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The in-conference honor is the fourth for Crimson Tide players this season, and the first of the year for Williams, the transfer from Ohio State.

Williams, who also is Alabama's leading receiver through four games, totaled 177 yards and two touchdowns on three kickoff return opportunities against the Golden Eagles. As for all-purpose, receiving and returning, he produced 258 yards in the 63-14 win over Southern Miss.

He became the first player in Crimson Tide history to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in the same game, the initial return being a 100-yard touchdown in the opening play of the game and the second being from 83 yards.

And his 100-yard return was only the eighth such instance in the history of Alabama football.

The former Ohio State wide receiver joined former Alabama player Christian Jones as the only two players in program history to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in their careers, taking Williams four games to do so.

Via kickoff return, too, Williams' touchdowns on special teams were the 27th and 28th in Alabama history.

Prior to the Crimson Tide hosting Southern Miss last Saturday, though, the last kickoff return for a touchdown from an Alabama player was in the 2019 season at Auburn, when now-Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned a Tigers kickoff in an eventual 48-45 Alabama defeat to Auburn.

Next up for Williams and the Crimson Tide, meanwhile, is No. 12 Ole Miss, as the undefeated Rebels come to Bryant-Denny Stadium to play undefeated and No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.