Photos: Alabama Football in Monday's Practice of Fall Camp

After its final preseason scrimmage on Saturday, the Crimson Tide returned to practice to begin its final week of fall camp.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football returned to the field after finishing its last scrimmage of fall camp, and the Crimson Tide held its two-hour practice session inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

It was the 17th practice of 27 before the Alabama season begins September 4 to Miami in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before Monday's practice, Alabama had five players selected to the AP Preseason All-American Teams, including linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and offensive tackle Evan Neal, two first team selections and returning starters of the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship team.

Meanwhile, guard Emil Ekyor Jr., linebacker Christian Harris, and wide receiver John Metchie III are listed on the publication's second team of All-American selections.

For Monday's practice, Alabama wore helmets and shorts.

Photos courtesy of Alabama athletics