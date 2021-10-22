Riley Tanner Leads Alabama Soccer Past Kentucky, 2-1

The senior forward scored her third game-winning goal in a Crimson Tide uniform to give Alabama its fourth SEC win.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It couldn't be. It couldn't be two draws in a row, one at Texas A&M and one to Kentucky. Oh, but it could, because Alabama soccer was locked at one goal a piece with the Wildcats upon the full-time whistle at 90 minutes.

It'd take more than full time for the Crimson Tide to earn its fourth SEC win.

"I think, for us, it's just a matter of cycling those players through and keeping them fresh," Alabama coach Wes Hart said. "I think the morale is very good right now. There's just no substitute for getting the result."

The Crimson Tide entered with an 8-7-1 overall record and a 3-3-1 mark in SEC Play, and the home side even switched things around tactically to better have a chance to win.

Junior Reyna Reyes, who usually plays a central-to-right role, played the full match on the left side to help give a wavering attack more symmetry going forward.

"Against Texas A&M we made that move, just mixing things up a little bit," Hart said. "We wanted to get Bella [Scaturro] at centerback, which is her more natural position, so that left the left back spot open."

Midfielder Kat Rogers, one of three players, along with goalkeeper McKinley Crone and midfielder Riley Mattingly, honored pregame during Senior Night festivities, also was featured in a different role.

She essentially became a center forward tonight, and she along with Reyes provided additional juice to the squad.

Reyes replied to a Wildcats goal by forward Marissa Bosco in the 13th minute with a goal of her own to equalize at 1-1 with 10 minutes to go in the first half. It was her third of the season, and on the assist were both Felicia Knox and Tanna Sanchez-Carreto.

"When we use her in the back, we lose a little punch up top, but Reyna is so incredibly talented and important at either spot," Hart said.

So, with halftime upon us as well as the rain, the Crimson Tide jogged into its dressing room tied but leading in all statistical categories, particularly total shots and shots on goal with nearly double that of Kentucky.

Not that that would tip the scales, at least in regulation.

And not much unfolded in the final 45 minutes, with neither side registering a goal and both failing to finish close-to-goal chances.

However, the match was thought to be all but wrapped up when midfielder Macy Clem scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute prior to an offsides ruling which disallowed it.

That just made room for free soccer, and both teams entered the first overtime period, a sudden-death format, even at one goal a piece.

It didn't take long after that, though, under two minutes to be precise, before Alabama would claim the win thanks to a Riley Tanner goal assisted by Rogers. Tanner, in the third game-winning score of her Alabama career, cut inside from right to left before lacing the shot past Kentucky keeper Laura Nielson.

"Her ability to beat players one-v-one, get serves in, and the way she stresses out opponents' back line gives us a lot of confidence out there," Hart said.

With the win, Alabama moves to 9-7-1 overall and 4-3-1 in SEC play. Its next match is Sunday at South Carolina with a noon CT kickoff.