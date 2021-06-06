This Week with the Crimson Tide: June 7-13, 2021

What's going on in Alabama athletics for the week of June 7-13, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two more rounds for Alabama softball. The Crimson Tide play Florida State today in the semifinal of the Women's College World Series.

Baseball stayed alive in the NCAA Tournament as well, with a 3-1 defeat to Rider yesterday. Battling back from the losers side of the bracket, the Crimson Tide will play Louisiana Tech, the host school, this afternoon.

There's been more news too, as former Alabama receiver Julio Jones is said to be traded soon from the Atlanta Falcons.

Busy weekend, sort of, or at least there's a lot riding on it for Alabama athletics.

Anyways, looking ahead to this week...

Track and Field, Cross Country travels to Eugene, OR. for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The four-day event, Wednesday-Saturday, is held at the University of Oregon where Nike co-founder Phil Knight got his start as the Ducks' track coach.

But what if baseball and softball today? Well, then the schedule gets a little busier this week, with both moving on and the softball team earning a spot in the national championship.

Stay tuned, and we'll keep you updated on all you need to know.

