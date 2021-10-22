    • October 23, 2021
    Live Updates: Tide Tipoff at Foster Auditorium
    Publish date:

    Follow along at BamaCentral as Alabama men's and women's basketball kick off the season with a fanfare event at Foster tonight.
    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Foster Auditorium opens its doors to Crimson Tide fans tonight as both the men's and women's Alabama basketball teams take part in a preseason event.

    On tonight's agenda is a dunk contest, three-point contest, abbreviated scrimmages for both programs and both coaches, Nate Oats and Kristy Curry addressing the crown before each team kicks off its season November 9. 

    Doors opened at 6:30 CT with all the action beginning at 7:30 upon player and team introductions.

    Furman transfer Noah Gurley, guard JD Davison, and forwards Juwan Gary and Darius Miles are the participants for the dunk contest. 

    It's 7:20 p.m., and the clock to countdown shows nine minutes until Tide fans get a first look at the men's and women's teams for 2021-22. 

    Foster sits about three thousand people, and eight minutes prior to Tipoff seats are slowly filling in the upper sections. 

    This story will be updated. 

