Live Updates: Tide Tipoff at Foster Auditorium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Foster Auditorium opens its doors to Crimson Tide fans tonight as both the men's and women's Alabama basketball teams take part in a preseason event.

On tonight's agenda is a dunk contest, three-point contest, abbreviated scrimmages for both programs and both coaches, Nate Oats and Kristy Curry addressing the crown before each team kicks off its season November 9.

Doors opened at 6:30 CT with all the action beginning at 7:30 upon player and team introductions.

Furman transfer Noah Gurley, guard JD Davison, and forwards Juwan Gary and Darius Miles are the participants for the dunk contest.

It's 7:20 p.m., and the clock to countdown shows nine minutes until Tide fans get a first look at the men's and women's teams for 2021-22.

Foster sits about three thousand people, and eight minutes prior to Tipoff seats are slowly filling in the upper sections.

This story will be updated.