TV Time and Network Announced for Alabama vs Southern Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time and TV network for Alabama football's September 25 matchup to Southern Miss.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

A week four matchup, Alabama plays Southern Miss one week following its trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators this upcoming Saturday.

The last time the Golden Eagles traveled to Tuscaloosa was for its 2019 game to the Crimson Tide, which Alabama won 49-7 on September 21 that season.

ESPN's SEC Network also televised Alabama's week two matchup to FCS opponent Mercer last week, a game the Crimson Tide won 48-14 and an opponent that gave Alabama coach Nick Saban added ammunition for his postgame press conference.

Upon its latest release Sunday afternoon, though, the AP Poll still ranked Alabama No. 1 following its win to the Mercer Bears, and the Crimson Tide received 64 of 65 first place votes with Georgia receiving the other vote.

Before it hosts Southern Miss, meanwhile, the kickoff time for Alabama's conference opener at Florida is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, and the Gators (2-0), sit at No. 11 in the AP Poll Top 25.

Keep in mind, also announced on Monday are both the SEC players of the week and the Crimson Tide's players of the week, as voted on by its coaching staff.

Alabama is currently riding an FBS-best 16-game winning streak, and the Crimson Tide will begin its on-field preparation for Florida this afternoon.