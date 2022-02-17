Skip to main content

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 75

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Clayton Connick break down the Crimson Tide's 80-75 victory over the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In one of the wildest games that has occurred inside Coleman Coliseum in quite some time, No. 25 Alabama basketball completed an 80-75 victory over Mississippi State despite not having its head coach on the side of the court for the final nine minutes of the game.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats was called for two technical fouls within a minute of each other, sending him to the team's training room with the game tied at 55.

Following his departure, Alabama conducted an 18-2 run to pull out ahead of MSU. However, a strong second effort by the Bulldogs pulled them within three points with under a minute remaining. While the Crimson Tide was ultimately able to pull off the win, the game was closer than many had anticipated.

Junior guard Jahvon Quinerly was Alabama's leading scorer on the night with 21 points, followed by freshman center Charles Bediako with 15. Sophomore forward Darius Miles and junior guard Jaden Shackelford tied for third with 12 points apiece.

Read More

Bediako also recorded five rebounds and — more impressively — six blocks on the night, tying a career high for most in a single game. Freshman guard JD Davison led the Crimson Tide in overall rebounds with 10.

Up next, Alabama will travel to face No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday (Noon CT, CBS).

Check out the video at the top of the page, where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Clayton Connick break down the Crimson Tide's 80-75 victory over the Bulldogs.

Screen Shot 2022-02-16 at 8.14.06 PM

Gallery: No. 25 Alabama Basketball 80, Mississippi State 75

Nate Oats Departs After Second Technical Foul - 02.16.22
Nate Oats Departs After Second Technical Foul - 02.16.22
Nate Oats against Mississippi State - 02.16.22
021622_MBB_ShackelfordJa_MSU_0026
021622_MBB_ShackelfordJa_MSU_1411
021622_MBB_ShackelfordJa_MSU_0008
021622_MBB_QuinerlyJah_MSU_1363
021622_MBB_RojasJa_MSU_1395

021622_MBB_QuinerlyJah_MSU_0215
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 75

38 seconds ago
Nate Oats Departs After Second Technical Foul - 02.16.22
All Things Bama

Nate Oats's Ejection Unites the Crowd at Coleman Coliseum

41 minutes ago
021622_MBB_ShackelfordJa_MSU_0026
All Things Bama

Wild Second Half Caps Comeback Win for Alabama Basketball over Mississippi State, 80-75

2 hours ago
Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley calls to his players during the game against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010.
All Things Bama

Report: Alabama Set to Hire Derek Dooley as Offensive Analyst

4 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

5 hours ago
Alabama softball dugout cheering
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Dominates in Arizona

6 hours ago
John Walker
Recruiting

Alabama Pursuing 2023 DL John Walker

8 hours ago
New Golf Facility Rendering
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Alabama Golf Teams 'Jumping Up and Down' for New Facility

9 hours ago
Member Exclusive