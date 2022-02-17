BamaCentral Courtside: No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 75

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Clayton Connick break down the Crimson Tide's 80-75 victory over the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In one of the wildest games that has occurred inside Coleman Coliseum in quite some time, No. 25 Alabama basketball completed an 80-75 victory over Mississippi State despite not having its head coach on the side of the court for the final nine minutes of the game.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats was called for two technical fouls within a minute of each other, sending him to the team's training room with the game tied at 55.

Following his departure, Alabama conducted an 18-2 run to pull out ahead of MSU. However, a strong second effort by the Bulldogs pulled them within three points with under a minute remaining. While the Crimson Tide was ultimately able to pull off the win, the game was closer than many had anticipated.

Junior guard Jahvon Quinerly was Alabama's leading scorer on the night with 21 points, followed by freshman center Charles Bediako with 15. Sophomore forward Darius Miles and junior guard Jaden Shackelford tied for third with 12 points apiece.

Bediako also recorded five rebounds and — more impressively — six blocks on the night, tying a career high for most in a single game. Freshman guard JD Davison led the Crimson Tide in overall rebounds with 10.

Up next, Alabama will travel to face No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday (Noon CT, CBS).

Check out the video at the top of the page, where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Clayton Connick break down the Crimson Tide's 80-75 victory over the Bulldogs.