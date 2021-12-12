BamaCentral Courtside: No. 9 Alabama 83, No. 14 Houston 82

BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's second-straight win over a ranked opponent from Coleman Coliseum.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For University of Alabama students, Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum marked a wild way to finish the Fall 2021 semester.

No. 9 Alabama basketball squared off against the No. 14 Houston Cougars in a tough, physical game that wasn't decided until the game's final seconds. Both teams not wanting to leave with their second loss of the season, the Crimson Tide and the Cougars both fought until the end.

Alabama shot well from the floor, shooting 52-percent from the floor and 39-percent from beyond the arc. Houston did its best to match the Crimson Tide, shooting 42-percent from the floor and 35-percent from three-point territory.

Rebounding was a struggle all night for Alabama. In total, Houston out-rebounded Alabama by a margin of 43-34 and recorded 23 second-chance points compared to the Crimson Tide's eight. Only seven of Alabama's rebounds came from the offensive end of the court.

As far as individual leaders, forward Juwan Gary finished the night with 19 points. In total, four Crimson Tide players finished in double-digits, including Gary, guard Jaden Shackelford with 19, guard Jahvon Quinerly with 17 and guard J.D. Davison with 10.

Davison also led Alabama in rebounds with nine on the night. Quinerly led the team in assists with eight.

With the win, Alabama improves to 8-1 on the season. Houston drops to 8-2 with the loss. Up next, the Crimson Tide will travel to Memphis for its final non-conference true road game of the season.

Check out the video at the top of this page where BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's 83-82 win over the Cougars from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.