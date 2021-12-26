Bill O'Brien, Doug Marrone Still Expected to Coach In CFP, No Alabama Players Currently in COVID Protocols

All of the Alabama football team is vaccinated from COVID and 92 percent of the players have received a booster shot.

Alabama arrived in Dallas Sunday morning to begin on site preparations for the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Cotton Bowl. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media shortly after and provided an updated on his team and staff's status with COVID.

On Wednesday, Alabama announced that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID.

According to Saban on Sunday, both coaches are feeling fine and are expected to rejoin the team in time for the game on New Year's Eve. Neither O'Brien or Marrone flew with the team on Sunday.

"They will do all their work and coaching virtually with players very similar to the way I did it when I tested positive before the Auburn game a year ago," Saban said. "They will join us I think the evening of the 29th or 30th, or whenever their time is up, but before the game."

The two coaches will join in on practice and meetings via Zoom. Saban said the Joe Pendry, who was the offensive line coach for Alabama from 2007-10, will be assisting on the field with the offensive line throughout the week in practice.

Saban was asked if any of Alabama's players are currently in COVID protocols, or if there was a spread on the team stemming from the coaches. There are no players that are currently out with COVID according to Saban.

"We don't have any other issues that we know about," Saban said. "We've got some guys traveling from different spots here today, and we're all going to gather up at 1:00, so if something comes up then we'll let you know."

All of the team is vaccinated and 92 percent of the players have their booster shots according to the head coach.