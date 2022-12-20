Bowl Game Providing Young Alabama Players Opportunity to Shine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From Nick Saban's very first Sugar Bowl press conference the day the game was announced, the Alabama head coach knew that this game would be an opportunity for young players to step up.

While Alabama does not have any players opting out, Saban might have foreseen what was going to take place in the transfer portal. A dozen scholarship players jumped in the portal before the bowl game, with the team being hit particularly hard at offensive line and wide receiver.

Five offensive linemen transferred out, but starting center Seth McLaughlin is excited about the opportunity it creates for the players still here.

"I think it's given guys an opportunity to step up and see what they can show," McLaughlin said Tuesday. "We've had a lot of guys leave and I wish the best for them. They've had to make their own decisions, and I love all those guys. Those are my brothers. So I'm excited to see these young guys step up and see how they do."

One of those young guys is true freshman Tyler Booker. With former starting left guard Javion Cohen transferring to Miami, this likely means Booker will be able to slide into his spot along the offensive line.

Booker was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team after playing in 11 games this season, rotating in at both guard spots.

"The position Tyler’s been in all year, he’s done a great job," McLaughlin said. "He’s rotated in, and when I see him starting next to me, that’s nothing new. I know what I’m getting from Tyler Booker. He’s a super good player, really young player, and I'm just excited to see the growth.”

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs mentioned Booker and the freshmen wide receiver trio of Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice as young guys who have impressed in the first few practices for the bowl game.

"I think they’re going to step up big in this game," Gibbs said.

All four guys have already been contributors for the Crimson Tide this season with Prentice and Bond getting playing time early on, and Law coming on strong at the end of the season with six catches over the final three games. With Alabama's second-leading receiver Traeshon Holden transferring out to Oregon, all the young receivers will have more opportunities against Kansas State teams that's 57th in passing defense.

On the season, Prentice has 30 catches for 290 yards and touchdown. Bond has shown flashes of speed and big-play ability with 16 catches for 214 yards and Alabama's longest catch by a wide receiver this season with a 53-yard reception against Arkansas.

All the receivers will still have Bryce Young throwing to them, as he and Will Anderson Jr. are planning on leading this team for one more game as captains. The mindset of the players has been positive in practice before the short holiday break, and Anderson likes what he has seen out of the younger players.

"All the young guys that I’ve got a chance to see that are going in practice, they’re doing a really good job," Anderson said earlier in the week. "I think this is the biggest time for them to learn the playbook and actually understand why we’re doing this, why you need to be doing that. And they’ve been taking advantage of the opportunity. I’m super proud of those guys, and I hope they really do good on Saturday.”

Alabama will play Kansas State in two Saturdays, Dec. 31, in the Sugar Bowl at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

