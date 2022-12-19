For Bryce Young and Will Anderson, It's About Finishing What They Started

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the biggest questions in college football was answered last week when the public learned that both quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will play in Alabama's season finale against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

It wouldn't have been a shock if they didn't play; both players are expected to be top-10 picks in next year's NFL Draft, and with other players around college football forgo their teams' respective bowl games, many wondered if the permanent team captains of the 2022 Crimson Tide football team will suit up one more time before taking that next step. Young is a former Heisman winner who's regarded as of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in program history. Anderson has one of the most decorated careers in history while being regarded as the best defensive player for the last to seasons.

Yet both will don the script "A" under head coach Nick Saban in New Orleans. Why? Well when they spoke to the media for the first time since that announcement, coming to that decision wasn't difficult for either of them.

"For me, it was all just about leadership and being here for the team.," Anderson said about playing in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. "I’ve been preaching so much over these last two years about how to do things the right way, the standard around here and how to uphold the standard. I think that’s a big reason why I decided to play in this game and play with those guys.”

The All-American linebacker felt "it wouldn't be right for me to walk out on my teammates" and not play. It makes all the sense given how much Anderson prides himself as a team guy.

For Young, it was essentially the same thing, having the desire to uphold the "Alabama standard." More specifically, however, Young wanted to finish what he and his teammates started.

"I just get another chance to play with my brothers," Young said. "It's a great opportunity for us as a team, for me, for all of us. We've all had each other's backs all year.

"For me, it was easy."

The thought of Young and Anderson opting out didn't really reach a high altitude until Alabama lost to LSU. That gave the Crimson Tide its second loss of the season and knocked the team down to No. 9 in the AP Poll. At that point, with the hope of a berth in the College Football Playoff all but gone, the noise started to become louder.

The weeks of collapse that followed gave Alabama a fighting chance, but besides that, the new mentality became about playing for pride, showing that the team is up to the "Alabama standard." And like it's been since 2007, that started with Saban.

"Really, we just all rallied behind coach [Saban]," Young said. "After that [LSU] loss, it's really tough. We lose control of out destiny and things could've taken a different turn. But coach did a great job bringing us back, showing us how much more we have to play for. We really bought into that.

"We understood his message, and we started playing for each other after that."

Of course the main concern for top prospects playing in such games is the risk of injury, but when both players were asked about protecting themselves, neither showed much concern.

"I'm concerned about doing what's best for the team," Young said. "I know everything happens for a reason. I've placed my faith in God. The goal is to always go out there and win."

Anderson shared the same sentiment, citing how he's played in the toughest conference in college football.

"That’s another thing that me and Coach Saban talked about was the risk factor. That was never anything in my mind," Anderson said. "I’ve been playing three years here, some of the hardest football of my life, SEC football, and if I had that same mentality going into my freshman year, I probably wouldn’t be standing up here right now because I’d be worried about getting hurt or something.

"So just going out there, playing fast and having fun and not worrying about anything else.”

The team will continue to prepare this week, then travel to New Orleans to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

