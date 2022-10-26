Skip to main content

"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama

The LSU head coach gave injury updates on several key players as both the Crimson Tide and Tigers are on a bye,
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The theme of the bye week for Brian Kelly's LSU squad is "recovery." 

But that doesn't mean he isn't eager to square off against Alabama at Tigers Stadium on Nov. 5.  

"Heck yeah," Kelly said when asked if he was looking forward to it. "That's why I came to LSU."

Like Alabama, the Tigers are off this week, and Kelly said the team will get on the field a couple times, but it is also a time to recuperate from the tough schedule the team just endured.

"We've had a long month with four SEC opponents," Kelly said during the SEC Coaches Weekly Media Teleconference. "That's is a difficult run for anybody. We get the opportunity that allows us now to prepare ourselves for another run of four consecutive games that are gonna challenge us.

"[We're] looking to accomplish a little more of the metal and physical reset than anything else with this off week."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LSU's stretch run includes a road game in Arkansas against the Razorbacks, a home game against a UAB program not to be taken lightly, and a Texas A&M program that has an equal amount of issues off the field as it does on it. Before the Tigers play any of those teams, however, the first matchup will be a game in Baton Rouge against the Crimson Tide.

The last time these two teams faced off in Baton Rouge was during the COVID season in 2020. Alabama won 55-10 with a limited crowd, and Kelly didn't hold back about playing in a full stadium this time around.

Kelly hopes to have several key contributors back in time for that game: Jack Bech and John Emery Jr. on offense, and Major Burns on defense.

"Major will be non-contact the rest of the week, and he'll be cleared for Monday," Kelly said. "And I asked [Jack] 'What's your feeling on Alabama?', he goes 'No doubt I'll be playing.'"

Kelly also said that Emery is working through an achilles strain, so he is day-to-day.

Need tickets to the game? Get your Alabama tickets from SI Tickets.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Did Eli Ricks Have his Breakthrough Game? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Brittany Davis
All Things Bama

Alabama Guard Brittany Davis Selected Preseason First-Team All-SEC

By Christopher Walsh
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 11

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel.
All Things Bama

Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Players Not Backing Down From Scheduling Philosophy

By Blake Byler
Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., Arkansas game program, Oct. 26, 2019
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Offensive Line vs Defensive Line - Team
All Things Bama

Photos and Video From Alabama's First Bye Week Practice

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) dives on a fumbled punt against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 30-6.
All Things Bama

Why Alabama Turnovers the Key Statistic to Watch: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls the snap against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Quarterbacks Returning from Injuries

By Hunter De Siver