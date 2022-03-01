Brittany Davis Named Second Team All-SEC

Tuesday morning, senior guard Brittany Davis was named to the All-SEC Second Team as the SEC announced its All-League honors the day before the SEC Tournament begins.

Davis averaged 17.5 points per game in her senior season, enough to lead Alabama in points per game, as well as total points (473). She also led the SEC in three-point field goals (77).

Alabama Athletics

While Alabama's offense has struggled at times this season, Davis and her contributions have always been consistent for the Crimson Tide.

Davis scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season, including in eight of Alabama's last 12 games. In games where Davis scored 20 or more, Alabama held a 7-3 record.

The Manchester, Ga. native's scoring efforts were put on full display during an incredible senior day performance against Vanderbilt on Sunday, where Davis scored 32 points and shot an astounding 8-9 from beyond the arc.

Davis has been the key to an Alabama team that is gaining momentum going into the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide has won four of its last six games, including two wins in overtime and a win over then-No. 12 Tennessee.

Davis took to Twitter to express her thankfulness for the recognition.

Davis' journey to Alabama was nothing but a unique one. Out of high school, she attended Gulf Coast State College and averaged 16.4 points per game as a part of an NJCAA National Championship team. She then transferred to Alabama for the 2019-20 season, where she played in every game and averaged 6.6 points per game off the bench.

After opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, Davis worked hard to be ready to contribute in 2022, and she has delivered.

Alabama head coach Kristy Curry expressed how proud she is of Davis also on Twitter.

If Alabama wants to make a run in the SEC Tournament and have more postseason aspirations, Davis will have to be the engine. Alabama will take on Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CT.

All-SEC First Team

Kiara Smith, Florida

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Destanni Henderson, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

All-SEC Second Team

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Aiccha Coulibaly, Auburn

Que Morrison, Georgia

Alexis Morris, LSU

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee