Brittany Davis Named Second Team All-SEC
Tuesday morning, senior guard Brittany Davis was named to the All-SEC Second Team as the SEC announced its All-League honors the day before the SEC Tournament begins.
Davis averaged 17.5 points per game in her senior season, enough to lead Alabama in points per game, as well as total points (473). She also led the SEC in three-point field goals (77).
While Alabama's offense has struggled at times this season, Davis and her contributions have always been consistent for the Crimson Tide.
Davis scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season, including in eight of Alabama's last 12 games. In games where Davis scored 20 or more, Alabama held a 7-3 record.
The Manchester, Ga. native's scoring efforts were put on full display during an incredible senior day performance against Vanderbilt on Sunday, where Davis scored 32 points and shot an astounding 8-9 from beyond the arc.
Davis has been the key to an Alabama team that is gaining momentum going into the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide has won four of its last six games, including two wins in overtime and a win over then-No. 12 Tennessee.
Davis took to Twitter to express her thankfulness for the recognition.
Davis' journey to Alabama was nothing but a unique one. Out of high school, she attended Gulf Coast State College and averaged 16.4 points per game as a part of an NJCAA National Championship team. She then transferred to Alabama for the 2019-20 season, where she played in every game and averaged 6.6 points per game off the bench.
After opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, Davis worked hard to be ready to contribute in 2022, and she has delivered.
Alabama head coach Kristy Curry expressed how proud she is of Davis also on Twitter.
If Alabama wants to make a run in the SEC Tournament and have more postseason aspirations, Davis will have to be the engine. Alabama will take on Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CT.
All-SEC First Team
Kiara Smith, Florida
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
All-SEC Second Team
Brittany Davis, Alabama
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas
Aiccha Coulibaly, Auburn
Que Morrison, Georgia
Alexis Morris, LSU
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee