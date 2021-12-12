Bryce Young Checked all the Important Boxes for Big Heisman Trophy Win

The first Alabama quarterback to land college football's biggest honor made it almost impossible for voters to strongly consider anyone else.

The last-minute touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks to send the Iron Bowl into overtime.

The lateral to running back Brian Robinson Jr., and block against Georgia.

The eight times he connected with junior wide receiver Jameson Williams for a 50-plus yards touchdown.

There have been so many moments, accomplishments and jaw-dropping performances by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during this 2021 season, that the Heisman Trophy ceremony was about as predictable as the ending of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

That's nothing against the other finalists — Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud — who along with Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were outstanding as well.

Just not at the same level.

Despite being a sophomore, and surrounded by an unproven supporting cast (and new coordinator), Young's been the constant. From the 94-yard touchdown pass against Miami, to the 55-yard strike in the SEC Championship Game, he stood out from everyone else.

Thus, when voters considered their options for the game's most prestigious honor, and went through their checklists of things to consider when filling out their ballots, there really wasn't much doubt.

The best offensive player on the best team. Check.

Led his team to a championship. Check.

The player with the Heisman-type moment. Check.

Had the best game against the toughest opponent. Check.

He was at his best when it mattered most. Check.

He looked the part. Check.

In 13 games, Young has 4,322 passing yards and 43 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. His completion percentage is 68 percent, and actually higher on third downs.

Imagine what that percentage might have been if not for all the balls thrown away, the drops, or Young being pressured to the extent that opponents notched 35 sacks.

"At the end of the day if you don't get to him, he's going to get you," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about his team's approach. Young still shredded the toughest defense in the nation with 421 passing yards.

Despite its schedule, Alabama heads into the College Football Playoff ranked fourth in the nation in scoring offense (42.5) and sixth in total offense (495.5).

Young has topped 300 passing yards nine times, including a school-record 559 yards against Arkansas. He's on pace to set the Crimson Tide single-season record for passing yards in the Cotton Bowl, and has already tied the Alabama mark for touchdown passes.

All while leading the revamped Crimson Tide to the top seeding in the College Football Playoff.

That's what makes this Heisman, Alabama's four since 2009 after being shut out for 74 years, a little different. Nine times a Crimson Tide quarterback had finished in the top 10, topped by both AJ McCarron (2013) and Tua Tagovailoa (2018) placing second, and Mac Jones third last year.

That glass ceiling has finally been shattered.

"It means a ton," said Jay Barker, who was fifth in 1994. "It's a great moment for Alabama football."

Barker has a little extra insight into Young, as his son Braxton is a reserve quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

"Couldn't be more proud for a guy like Bryce," Barker continued. "Bryce and Braxton got to be good friends over the last couple of years and Braxton thinks the world of him. Braxton thinks the world of him not just as a player, but as a person, and I know that all the way around he's a terrific person."

When Mark Ingram II won in 2009, it was the closest vote in Heisman history (1,304 points to 1,276).

Stanford running Toby Gerhart, who had better numbers (Ingram: 271 attempts, 1,658 yards, 6.1 average, 17 touchdowns; Gerhart: 343-1,871, 5.5, 28), end up posing for a picture after the ceremony of reaching for the Heisman that was just beyond his fingertips.

Six years later, running backs from the same schools saw a similar result, albeit not as close in the voting. Derrick Henry was simply too powerful, with 2,219 rushing yards on 395 carries and 28 touchdowns while carrying Alabama to another a national title. Christian McCaffrey was close in rushing yards with 2,019 rushing yards, but was 20 touchdowns behind him with eight (and five receiving).

Henry and Ingram are the only two running backs to win the Heisman since 2005.

Of course, in 2020, DeVonta Smith snared the Heisman like a high touchdown pass, away from the likes of preseason favorite Trevor Lawrence, and Jones, who for a while was the frontrunner during the stretch run to the national title. His 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns led to a rare win for wide receivers.

So granted, they've all been a little different, but this one is as well. This Heisman is the culmination of the way the game has changed, and the new direction Nick Saban went after Henry.

Alabama became not just an offensive juggernaut, but aimed to become the quarterback school in the nation.

It's what brought Young all the way from California, where he patiently waited behind Jones last season and worked to be even better.

Even when he didn't need to, he still stood out. Like the 20-for-22, and 21-for-23 performances against Southern Miss and New Mexico State, respectively, with five touchdown throws against each.

Or on plays like the touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Christian Leary, who was filling in at running back because the Crimson Tide was so short-handed at the position, while on the run against Arkansas.

That poise was key at places like Florida and against LSU. Even at Auburn, when the season was in the balance during the high-pressure 12-play, 97-yard drive that took just one minute and 11 seconds off the clock. Young was actually smiling just before ripping the collective heart out of the Plains.

Consequently, if there's still any doubt in how worthy Young was in winning the Heisman, we'll leave you with this final thought:

Imagine how Alabama would have fared without him.

Check, or in this case the equivalent to checkmate in chess.

This column will be updated following the ceremony and with video. Christopher Walsh's column regularly appears on BamaCentral.