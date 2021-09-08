Bryce Young Named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

The honor is Young's fourth recognition since his solid debut start against the Miami Hurricanes.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has been named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The honor is Young's fourth of the week after his remarkable performance against Miami in his debut as a starter. In addition to the National Quarterback of the Week, Young also earned a spot on the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8, the Manning Award's Stars of the Week as well as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Young set Alabama records for yards and touchdowns by a quarterback in their first career start. The previous marks were Jalen Hurts' 287 yards in 2016, and three touchdown passed by Mac Jones in 2019 and Joe Namath in 1962.

He completed 71.1 percent of his passes (27 of 38) while recording a passer rating of 181.8, and averaged 9.1 yards per attempt and 12.7 yards per completion.

Young was also 8 of 10 for 157 yards, seven first downs and two touchdowns on third downs. That included a 94-yard touchdown to transfer junior Jameson Williams, which tied for the second longest touchdown pass in school history.

