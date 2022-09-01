Skip to main content

Collin Sexton Gets $72 Million In Sign-and-Trade Deal to Jazz

The former Crimson Tide standout signed a four-year, $72 million contract to make the deal happen.

Former Alabama basketball player Collin Sexton had long been rumored to be destined for a sign-and-trade move by the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Thursday afternoon he finally found out his new destination. 

The 23-year-old was part of an elaborate trade with the Utah Jazz for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz reportedly received Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks, and two draft pick swaps.

Sexton underwent surgery in November for a torn meniscus and is expected to make a full recovery, but played only 11 games in 2021-22. In his absence, All-Star guard Darius Garland stepped up and became the key player for the Cavaliers. 

When Garland signed five-year, $193 million extension, it made Sexton more than expendable, especially considering the NBA salary cap. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Utah, he'll have a chance to show that he's a star at the next level as the team's go-to ball-handler on offense while simultaneously being one of the team's top perimeters defenders.

Sexton was coming off a career-year with averages of 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists before his injury setback. 

He's averaged 20 points, three rebounds and three assists over his four-year career while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range.

According to The Athletic, Sexton signed a four-year, $72 million contract to make the deal happen. 

Mitchell is a three-time All-Star who will turn 26 next week. The move is expected to make Cleveland a contender in the East, with Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. 

The Jazz , who lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs, are rebuilding and recently traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Can Anyone Roll the Tide? SI cover, Sept. 9, 2013, Christion Jones
All Things Bama

Who Will Score the First Points of the 2022 Season for Alabama?

By Christopher Walsh
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. Could Return Week 5; Derrick Henry Gets Raise

By Hunter De Siver
Crimson Tikes: Elephant Stomp
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Dancing Days Are Here Again

By Christopher Walsh
Kobe Prentice
All Things Bama

Oatis, Prentice Get Opportunity to Perform as True Freshmen in Season Opener

By Mason Smith
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) runs with the ball after an interception while Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) defends in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bama/NFL

After Making Colts, Tony Brown Released, Signed to Practice Squad

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban Forbes cover, Sept. 1, 2008
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Blake Byler
083022_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG9949
All Things Bama

Nick Saban, Alabama Players Share Excitement Opening Season at Home

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban overseeing practice
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said in His Final Press Conference Ahead of Utah State

By Joey Blackwell