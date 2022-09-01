Collin Sexton Gets $72 Million In Sign-and-Trade Deal to Jazz

Former Alabama basketball player Collin Sexton had long been rumored to be destined for a sign-and-trade move by the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Thursday afternoon he finally found out his new destination.

The 23-year-old was part of an elaborate trade with the Utah Jazz for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz reportedly received Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks, and two draft pick swaps.

Sexton underwent surgery in November for a torn meniscus and is expected to make a full recovery, but played only 11 games in 2021-22. In his absence, All-Star guard Darius Garland stepped up and became the key player for the Cavaliers.

When Garland signed five-year, $193 million extension, it made Sexton more than expendable, especially considering the NBA salary cap.

In Utah, he'll have a chance to show that he's a star at the next level as the team's go-to ball-handler on offense while simultaneously being one of the team's top perimeters defenders.

Sexton was coming off a career-year with averages of 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists before his injury setback.

He's averaged 20 points, three rebounds and three assists over his four-year career while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range.

According to The Athletic, Sexton signed a four-year, $72 million contract to make the deal happen.

Mitchell is a three-time All-Star who will turn 26 next week. The move is expected to make Cleveland a contender in the East, with Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

The Jazz , who lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs, are rebuilding and recently traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.