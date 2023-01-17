Court Records Show Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting

The court records detailing the shooting involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles were made public today, and the records show that Miles provided the gun that Michael Lynn Davis used to fire the shots that killed 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

Miles and Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder early Sunday morning after Harris was fatally shot inside a vehicle near the University of Alabama campus.

Monday morning, Miles' attorneys from Boles Holmes White LLC released a statement maintaining Miles' innocence in the incident.

"Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris," the statement said. "While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm's own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time."

Tuscaloosa Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. to the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the driver of a vehicle had stopped seeking assistance from a University of Alabama police officer.

The victim was inside the vehicle, already deceased. The shooting had taken place on Grace Street, off University Blvd.

"The driver reported that their vehicle had been shot into, and that he had returned fire in self-defense, and may have struck a suspect," said Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats then addressed the status of the team Monday afternoon and how they have been handling the situation.

"You know, they’ve been good," Oats said. "There was a lot of hugs last night. I mean, everybody understands the situation. But I mean, everyone's aware of the services offered on campus and are taking advantage of them through our sports medicine for these types of situations.

"They're going to need some additional support moving forward, too."

This story will be updated as more information is received.