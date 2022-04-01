Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is.. April Fools Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at Florida Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Gainesville, Fla., All-Day

Track & Field, Cross Country at Stanford Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Palo Alto, Calif., All-Day

Women's Tennis at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 5 p.m. CT

Baseball vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's Tennis vs #24 Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Gymnastics: 1st place (197.900) at Seattle Regional

Did you notice?

Alabama women's basketball picked up its third prospect from the transfer portal of the week. This time, it was Aaliyah Nye from Illinois. Nye averaged 12.4 PPG for the Illini.

For those always asking, YES, Alabama softball will be on TV this weekend. All three games against the Georgia Bulldogs will be broadcast on television with Saturday afternoon's game on ESPN2, and Sunday and Monday's games on SEC Network.

Alabama women's golfer Benedetta Moresco was tied for 4th at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur before play was suspended due to darkness in the middle of the second round.

Did you see?

Alabama scored a 197.900 to reach the Regional Final in Seattle

April 1, 1967: Dock Rhone, Jr., a 5-8, 185-pound guard from Carver High in Montgomery was the first black player to try out for the Crimson Tide football team. He was joined in spring practice by Andrew Pernell, Arthur Dunning, Melvin Leverette and Jerome Tucker. Rone and Pernell played in the spring game and both had a spot on the team for the fall, but Rone had to drop out of school. Pernell stayed on the team, but didn’t dress for a game.

April 1, 2006: No one knew it at the time, but the last A-Day Game with Mike Shula as head coach was played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. D.J. Hall caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to be named game MVP as the White defeated the Crimson 17-3 before approximately 40,000 fans.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I'd do it again in a minute. If you’re a football player, you dream of playing for Coach Bryant.” —John Mitchell, on being the first black player to play football at Alabama.

We'll leave you with this...

Former Alabama and current Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green is at the center of a viral Twitter video