Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Gardening Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Basketball

Softball

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Golf: SEC Championship; Birmingham, Ala., all day
  • Track and Field: Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif., all day
  • Gymnastics: NCAA Championships, Fort Worth, Texas, Noon CT, ESPN2

Crimson Tide Results

Did You See: Luau with Tua

FQQxI3VWQAE2WDb
Saban
FQQst3jWUAA4N-m

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

142 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 14, 1926: Harry Gilmer was born in nearby Birmingham. “[Harry Gilmer] was the greatest college passer I ever saw,” – legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice

April 14, 1956: Former left-handed pitcher Bobby Sprowl was born in Sandusky, Ohio.

April 14, 1971: Thomas Practice Field had a carnival atmosphere as the New York Jets entourage, led by head coach Weeb Ewbank, assistant coach Buddy Ryan, quarterback Joe Namath and linebacker Paul Crane visited the Crimson Tide workout. Namath was on hand to watch and throw a few passes, something he hadn’t done since injuring his wrist during the previous season. A couple of players who caught Coach Bear Bryant's eye were receiver David Bailey and offensive guard John Hannah.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The best way to throw a pass is not a jump pass, and in my years of coaching I never taught the jump pass. But it worked for me. Sometimes we’d have younger people around practice, and if they saw me throw a jump pass they would try to do it. Coach Thomas would tell them to stop, to do it the correct way.

“I started throwing the jump pass when I played on the sand lots. At Woodlawn High School I kept doing it because I could start out on an end run and then turn it into a pass. If the receiver wasn’t open, I kept running.

“If you throw on the run, you’re usually running towards the sideline, and you’re going to throw at a right angle to that. So you need to get your body and your hips turned downfield. You either have to stop running to do it, or you jump. If you jump, you can turn your hips around. I just naturally did that.” – Harry Gilmer in the book, “What It Means To Be Crimson Tide” by Kirk McNair

We'll leave you with this...

Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Tua Tagovailoa on Bryce Young: 'I Think His Legacy is Still Growing'

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the LSU Tigers during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's JD Davison Declares for NBA Draft

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Discusses How NIL Should be Managed Moving Forward

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Softball's Series Against Mississippi State

By Blake Byler9 hours ago
Montana Fouts celebrates a strikeout
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Looking at Montana Fouts' Starts in SEC Play

By Katie Windham10 hours ago
040822_MFB_HoldenTr_Practice_JH5706
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Confident Alabama WRs Will Catch on After Spring Struggles

By Tony Tsoukalas15 hours ago
Mark Sears
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Newest Transfer Mark Sears Discusses Decision

By Blake Byler15 hours ago
Alabama A-Day game program, April 13, 2019
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 13, 2022

By Blake BylerApr 13, 2022