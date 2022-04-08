Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Empanada Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe Walker Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Oxford, Miss., All-Day
  • Women's Tennis at #15 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m. CT
  • Men's Tennis vs #3 Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 P.M. CT
  • Baseball at #7 Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

148 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 8, 1975: “Toys in the Attic,” the third studio album by Aerosmith, was released by Columbia Records. It included the hit singles "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way." If you’re wondering what it has to do with Alabama athletics, take a very close look at the album cover.

April 8, 2015: Avery Johnson was formally introduced as the Alabama men’s basketball coach.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Avery Johnson reacts against the Wichita State Shockers during the first half at HP Field House.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I haven’t gotten an earful yet, but I know it’s coming.” – Nick Saban after a 2015 scrimmage when asked who his wife liked in the quarterback competition eventually won by Jake Coker.

We'll leave you with this...

Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (10) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
