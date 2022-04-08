Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 8, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Empanada Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe Walker Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Oxford, Miss., All-Day
- Women's Tennis at #15 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m. CT
- Men's Tennis vs #3 Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 P.M. CT
- Baseball at #7 Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
148 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 8, 1975: “Toys in the Attic,” the third studio album by Aerosmith, was released by Columbia Records. It included the hit singles "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way." If you’re wondering what it has to do with Alabama athletics, take a very close look at the album cover.
April 8, 2015: Avery Johnson was formally introduced as the Alabama men’s basketball coach.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I haven’t gotten an earful yet, but I know it’s coming.” – Nick Saban after a 2015 scrimmage when asked who his wife liked in the quarterback competition eventually won by Jake Coker.