SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaTalk of the TideRecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 15, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Relaxation Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones: “We Feel Safe Here”

 Running back Najee Harris has no regrets about returning to Alabama

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Misses Out on Receiver, But Huge Weekend Could Be in Store

Alabama RB Najee Harris Talks Formation of #WeWantToPlay Movement: "We Want to Create Value"

 Crimson Tikes: Your Beacon of College Football Hope

 Dr. Aloiya Earl: "The Safest Place for These College Athletes is that Football Facility"

 All Things Bama Podcast: Dr. Aloiya Earl Discusses Myocarditis, Why Now is the Time to Return to Play

Alabama's 5 Biggest Breakout Candidates for 2020 Season

Did you notice?

• Alabama baseball released its 2021 roster.

2021 Alabama baseball roster

• Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis returned to active roster of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

• The Seattle Times reported that Jarran Reed left practice with an apparent leg injury. 

• There's a lot of buzz out of Denver that Jerry Jeudy had a good first day of practice with the Broncos. 

• We're not going to show it to you, but Reuben Foster accidentally cursed during his media availability had everyone laughing. He also said his knee injury was "really scary" because he believes football is what he was meant to do. "I feel like God just put me here, just dropped me here, like, 'This the football child.'" He added that being around so many college teammates has helped "they help me keep my sanity" ... "I've learned a lot. Just being humble, vulnerable. Understanding for a lot of things, of life. A real understanding of life. It's stuff that I can't really explain. It's hard to explain. I just know that my drive to get back on the field was insane."

• Henry Ruggs III is so fast that ... 

• Dicky Pride is making the most of a sponsor's exemption at the Senior Players Championship. After two rounds he's at +2 and tied for sixth place, four strokes off the lead. 

• Cheyenne Knight shot -3 in the Scottish Open. Overall, she's at -2 and tied for sixth. 

• Davis Riley was tied for sixth at -10, and Lee Hodges was tied for 13th at -8 at the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

• JaMychal Green had 13 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Los Angeles Clippers past Oklahoma City, 107-103 (OT). 

• Jalen Hurts can still put on a show ... sort of: 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

42 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

 August 15, 1983: After the Crimson Tide's football practice, Coach Ray Perkins compared freshman linebacker Cornelius Bennett to New York Giant superstar Lawrence Taylor, one of Perkins' premier players during his stint in the NFL. "Cornelius Bennett has the opportunity to be the next Lawrence Taylor," Perkins added. "He has that type of ability." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you let one game or one play haunt you, your mind’s in the wrong place.” – Kenny Stabler 

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Misses Out on Receiver, But Huge Weekend Could Be in Store

Alabama looks to add two talented prospects over the weekend on the defensive line and secondary

Tyler Martin

Alabama RB Najee Harris Talks Formation of #WeWantToPlay Movement: "We Want to Create Value"

The star tailback, along with Trevor Lawrence, are giving a voice to college football players everywhere in uncertain times

Tyler Martin

Running back Najee Harris has no regrets about returning to Alabama

Crimson Tide senior standout Najee Harris says he hasn't thought about opting out of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones: “We Feel Safe Here

Mac Jones: “We Feel Safe Here

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Your Beacon of College Football Hope

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Dr. Aloiya Earl: "The Safest Place for These College Athletes is that Football Facility"

Dr. Aloiya Earl sheds light on why medical officials from different conferences are not seeing the same things when they look at COVID-19 data and why the football facilities at a Power Five school is the safest place for the athletes to be

Tyler Martin

Alabama's 5 Biggest Breakout Candidates for 2020 Season

After the spring was canceled, and the team had to wait around to see if the fall would be as well, Alabama has numerous players itching to show what they can do

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Dr. Aloiya Earl Discusses Myocarditis, Why Now is the Time to Return to Play

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

2022 Five-Star RB Emmanuel Henderson Sees Relationship With Alabama Continue to Grow

One of the best junior running back prospects in the country chats with Bama Central about his relationship with the Crimson Tide and how he is preparing for the upcoming season

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

So which round of the NFL draft has seen the most Alabama selections over the years? One clearly demonstrates the Crimson Tide's domination

Kristi F. Patrick

by

TylerMartin