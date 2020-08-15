Today is … National Relaxation Day.

• Alabama baseball released its 2021 roster.

• Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis returned to active roster of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

• The Seattle Times reported that Jarran Reed left practice with an apparent leg injury.

• There's a lot of buzz out of Denver that Jerry Jeudy had a good first day of practice with the Broncos.

• We're not going to show it to you, but Reuben Foster accidentally cursed during his media availability had everyone laughing. He also said his knee injury was "really scary" because he believes football is what he was meant to do. "I feel like God just put me here, just dropped me here, like, 'This the football child.'" He added that being around so many college teammates has helped "they help me keep my sanity" ... "I've learned a lot. Just being humble, vulnerable. Understanding for a lot of things, of life. A real understanding of life. It's stuff that I can't really explain. It's hard to explain. I just know that my drive to get back on the field was insane."

• Henry Ruggs III is so fast that ...

• Dicky Pride is making the most of a sponsor's exemption at the Senior Players Championship. After two rounds he's at +2 and tied for sixth place, four strokes off the lead.

• Cheyenne Knight shot -3 in the Scottish Open. Overall, she's at -2 and tied for sixth.

• Davis Riley was tied for sixth at -10, and Lee Hodges was tied for 13th at -8 at the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

• JaMychal Green had 13 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Los Angeles Clippers past Oklahoma City, 107-103 (OT).

• Jalen Hurts can still put on a show ... sort of:

42 days

• August 15, 1983: After the Crimson Tide's football practice, Coach Ray Perkins compared freshman linebacker Cornelius Bennett to New York Giant superstar Lawrence Taylor, one of Perkins' premier players during his stint in the NFL. "Cornelius Bennett has the opportunity to be the next Lawrence Taylor," Perkins added. "He has that type of ability." — Bryant Museum

“If you let one game or one play haunt you, your mind’s in the wrong place.” – Kenny Stabler

