Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 23, 2020

Calvin Ridley displayed a ton of energy at the Atlanta Falcons' camp on Saturday afternoon:

Jonathan Allen was a featured player in Saturday's Washington Football Team press conference:

New York Giants safety Julian Love is pretty excited to have former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney join his team for his rookie season:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

34 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 23, 2006: The television show “Two-A-Days” premiered on MTV. The show about the lives of students at Hoover High School focused on the football team during the season and featured some people who would be associated with the Alabama football program in the future.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Every time a player goes out there, at least 20 people have some amount of influence on him. His mother has more influence than anyone. I know because I played, and I loved my mama.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

