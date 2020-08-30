SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 30, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Beach Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Denver Bronco fans are going to love this connection over the next few seasons ...
  • Yep, that hip looks back to normal.
  • Alabama soccer picked up a commitment from Flower Mound High School's Madison Schott. Her high school team was ranked no. 4 in the nation before COVID-19 struck last season.
  • That recovery chamber. in the improved Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, is going to come in handy for all Alabama athletes.
  • Tua Tagovailoa took first-team reps in the Miami Dolphins scrimmage on Saturday due to Ryan Fitzpatrick leaving after the death of his mother. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

28 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 30, 1961: Upon hearing that Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd recommended teams increase the number of games from 10 to 12 and begin playing two games a year with archrivals, Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant endorsed the idea, saying he wanted the season opener as well as the year finale to be with Auburn at Legion Field. "It would be great for the state and a great revenue generator," Bryant said.

Aug. 30, 1977: Shaun Alexander was born in Florence, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

August 30: “If you want to talk [expletive] to the other team, join the [expletive] debate team.” – Nick Saban on his radio show before the 2019 season opener.

We'll leave you with this ...

Ramsay Coach on 2021 DT Tim Keenan: "His Potential is Unstoppable"

Bama Central caught up with Ramsay High School coach Reuben Nelson to dive into Tim Keenan's game and how he will make the Crimson Tide better

Tyler Martin

may82

First Scrimmage Gives Alabama Snapshot of Team's Progress

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban addressed the media following the team's first scrimmage of fall camp

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban on Players' March Against Racial Injustice: "We’re very much in support of that"

The Alabama head coach informed the media that he and his staff are completely behind the players' march against racial injustice that will take place on Monday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Holds Out Numerous Players From First Fall Scrimmage

Crimson Tide wraps up second week of fall camp with scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

'Take It In': The Story of Alan Gray

Despite an injured throwing shoulder that plagued him for his entire career, Gray started six games in 1981 and led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title

Joey Blackwell

jblackwell

QB Bryce Young Will Miss Alabama's First Scrimmage

The freshman signal caller will not be available for the Crimson Tide on Saturday

Tyler Martin

2021 DT Tim Keenan Chooses Alabama Over Georgia, LSU

The Birmingham area native becomes the 20th verbal pledge in the Crimson Tide’s recruiting class

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Players Planning March Against Racial Injustices on Monday

Wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phildarian Mathis have posted pictures on Instagram revealing that a march will take place on Monday in Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

Skeeter1957

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Previewing Tim Keenan's Decision

A major in-state target for the Crimson Tide is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday

Tyler Martin

reubeneredd