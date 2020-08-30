Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 30, 2020

Today is ... National Beach Day

Denver Bronco fans are going to love this connection over the next few seasons ...

Yep, that hip looks back to normal.

Alabama soccer picked up a commitment from Flower Mound High School's Madison Schott. Her high school team was ranked no. 4 in the nation before COVID-19 struck last season.

That recovery chamber. in the improved Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, is going to come in handy for all Alabama athletes.

Tua Tagovailoa took first-team reps in the Miami Dolphins scrimmage on Saturday due to Ryan Fitzpatrick leaving after the death of his mother.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

28 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 30, 1961: Upon hearing that Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd recommended teams increase the number of games from 10 to 12 and begin playing two games a year with archrivals, Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant endorsed the idea, saying he wanted the season opener as well as the year finale to be with Auburn at Legion Field. "It would be great for the state and a great revenue generator," Bryant said.

Aug. 30, 1977: Shaun Alexander was born in Florence, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

August 30: “If you want to talk [expletive] to the other team, join the [expletive] debate team.” – Nick Saban on his radio show before the 2019 season opener.

