Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 1, 2021
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
Women's Basketball: Alabama 71, Memphis 44
Did you notice?
- Much like many of his teammates, Alabama cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry is selling his own t-shirt.
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is representing the Women's Sports Foundation in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats.
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also participating in My Cause My Cleats, representing the Tua Foundation.
- The Lions released former Alabama DL Da'Shawn Hand off IR today with an injury settlement.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory and earning Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama has 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.
December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.
December 1, 1996: Matt Womack was born.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I'm ready to have a heart attack here." — Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.