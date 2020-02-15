Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 15, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Gumdrop Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama track and field sophomore Mercy Chelangat set a new school record for the Crimson Tide in the women's 5000-meter on Friday at the Washington Indoor Husky Classic with a time of 15:37.35. The time landed Chelangat the third-place spot, as Regan Lee of the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club and Jessica Tonn finished with times of 15:33.17 and 15:36.72, respectively.
  • Former Alabama/current XFL cornerback Bradley Sylve was traded from the D.C. Defenders to the L.A. Wildcats Friday afternoon. The trade comes just six days after Sylve fielded a 69-yard interception returned for a touchdown, the first pick-six in XFL history.
  • Former Alabama men's basketball player Wendell Hudson was a guest on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday, and during his segment regaled the listeners with a story that involved himself during his time at Alabama and former football coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant. Hudson was the first African-American student-athlete for the Crimson Tide and will have his No. 20 jersey retired on Saturday at the halftime of the Alabama-LSU game in Coleman Coliseum.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

204 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 15, 1919: Lineman Fred Davis was born in Louisville, Ky.

February 15, 1970: Danny Ford and Alvin Samples were named permanent team captains of the 1969 team. Both players earned All-SEC honors for their playing during the '69 season.

February 15, 1962: CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for $10.2 million for the 1962-63 seasons. In comparison, the most recent deal with the SEC, which is considered a steal for the broadcast company and will expire after the 2023 season, CBS pays an average of $55 million a year.

February 15, 1990: Ed Stinson was born in Homestead, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.”

– Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injury Overshadows Alabama Gymnastics' Win on Alumni Night

Alabama manages to pull out narrow victory against Arkansas

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Blanks Northeastern in Season Opener, 10-0

Freshmen pitcher Connor Prielipp and outfielder Owen Diodati shined in the Crimson Tide's first game of the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Feb. 14, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Off the Mark, Takes 7-0 Loss to No. 3 UCLA

Alabama ace Montana Fouts pulled in second inning after issuing fifth walk

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Early Top Targets Gaining Momentum for Alabama

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

Alabama Softball Earns Win Over USF 9-1

This is the second win for Alabama in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Record 3-Point Shooting, Triple-Double Not Enough In Tough 95-91 OT Loss at No. 11 Auburn

Alabama basketball falls to 13-11 on the season after comeback effort at Auburn falls short in overtime

Tyler Martin

by

Dillon88

Alabama Softball Crushes No. 1 Washington 8-0

Bailey Hemphill paces Crimson Tide with two-run home run

Allie Wright

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Auburn

Alabama will look to earn another quality win on Wednesday night against in-state rival Auburn

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh