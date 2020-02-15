Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 15, 2020

Today is … National Gumdrop Day

Alabama track and field sophomore Mercy Chelangat set a new school record for the Crimson Tide in the women's 5000-meter on Friday at the Washington Indoor Husky Classic with a time of 15:37.35. The time landed Chelangat the third-place spot, as Regan Lee of the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club and Jessica Tonn finished with times of 15:33.17 and 15:36.72, respectively.

Former Alabama/current XFL cornerback Bradley Sylve was traded from the D.C. Defenders to the L.A. Wildcats Friday afternoon. The trade comes just six days after Sylve fielded a 69-yard interception returned for a touchdown, the first pick-six in XFL history.

Former Alabama men's basketball player Wendell Hudson was a guest on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday, and during his segment regaled the listeners with a story that involved himself during his time at Alabama and former football coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant. Hudson was the first African-American student-athlete for the Crimson Tide and will have his No. 20 jersey retired on Saturday at the halftime of the Alabama-LSU game in Coleman Coliseum.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 15, 1919: Lineman Fred Davis was born in Louisville, Ky.

February 15, 1970: Danny Ford and Alvin Samples were named permanent team captains of the 1969 team. Both players earned All-SEC honors for their playing during the '69 season.

February 15, 1962: CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for $10.2 million for the 1962-63 seasons. In comparison, the most recent deal with the SEC, which is considered a steal for the broadcast company and will expire after the 2023 season, CBS pays an average of $55 million a year.

February 15, 1990: Ed Stinson was born in Homestead, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.”

– Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

