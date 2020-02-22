Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 22, 2020

Today is … National Margarita Day

Alabama swimming and diving senior Zane Waddell was named the SEC Male Swimming and Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year by the coaches of the conference on Friday. Waddell's award makes it five-consecutive years that an Alabama swimmer has been named the winner. “This is a great honor for Zane, one that really highlights the work and focus he puts into both his academics and athletics,” Crimson Tide coach Coley Stickels said. “To earn this honor on the same night that he wins the 100 backstroke in a new SEC record time is especially fitting. I know he’s proud to continue a great tradition our men have when it comes to this honor.” Alabama is currently competing in the SEC Championships in Auburn.

Speaking of swimming, the Crimson Tide won three titles on Day 4 of the SEC Championships. Sophomore Rhyan White was the first gold winner of the day, taking the top spot in the women's 100-meter backstroke with a time of 50.02, breaking her own SEC record. Senior Zane Waddell won his second-consecutive 100-meter backstroke title, setting an SEC record of his own with a time of 44.24. Finally, Waddell, freshman Liam Bell, junior Tyler Sesvold and sophomore Jonathan Burneburg won the 400-medley relay, besting the competition with a time of 3:02.17. The Crimson Tide will return for the fifth and final day of competition on Saturday.

Men's and women's tennis had opposite days at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, with the men toppling No. 21 Texas Tech 4-2 while the women falling to Yale by the same score. Both teams also took part in doubles play, with the men facing Arizona and the women taking on South Alabama. The men dropped the doubles point against the Wildcats while the women won its doubles point against the Jaguars. Both teams will resume singles play on Saturday morning.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 22, 1893: Alabama and Auburn played for the first time in football. The Tigers won 32-22 before approximately 5,000 fans at Lakeview Park in Birmingham. The schools played every year until 1907, when the rivalry was suspended until 1948.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We hazard nothing in saying that the game would not make a single constructive contribution to education in the state.” It concluded: “The fundamental question is: Do the people of Alabama need a tranquil, sane kind of athletics in their two major institutions, or an irrational rabid kind?”

– Alabama’s Committee on Physical Education and Athletics report on whether to renew the rivalry with Auburn. At the time, both coach Frank Thomas and Alabama schools officials believed nothing could be gained for the Crimson Tide by playing a team that had never finished better than third in the SEC.

