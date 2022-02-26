Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis vs Blue Gray National Tennis Classic, Montgomery, Ala.

Women's Tennis vs Blue Gray National Classic, Montgomery, Ala.

Track & Field, Cross Country at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day

Swimming & Diving at Bulldog Invitational, Athens, Ga., All Day

Rowing at Clemson, Clemson, S.C.

Baseball at Texas, Austin, Texas, 1:30 p.m.

Softball vs Northwestern State, Mardi Gras Mambo, Youngsville, La., 3 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Softball vs Louisiana Tech, Mardi Gras Mambo, Youngsville, La., 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Men's Basketball vs South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 5, Nicholls 2

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 5, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Baseball: No. 1 Texas 1, Alabama 0

Gymnastics: No. 7 Alabama 197.500, No. 9 Missouri 196.775

Men's Tennis: No. 19 Arizona 4, Alabama 1

Did you see?

Alabama gymnastics beat Missouri at Coleman Coliseum

Did you notice?

Halftime entertainment legend Red Panda will be performing at halftime of Alabama's final home game against Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Alabama basketball's 2002 SEC championship winning team will be honored at halftime of Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Alabama Track and Field picked up five medals at Day One of the indoor SEC Championships in College Station including gold medals from Mercy Chelangat and Bobby Colantonio Jr.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

189 days

February 26, 1907: Dub Taylor was born in Richmond, Va. He was on the 1937 Crimson Tide team that played in the 1938 Rose Bowl, but then became a very successful character actor, working extensively in Westerns and comedies including You Can’t Take It with You, The Undefeated and Support Your Local Gunfighter. Among his last film roles were in Back to the Future Part III and Maverick. He appeared six times on Bonanza, and in four episodes on Little House on the Prairie.

February 26, 1946: Legendary Crimson Tide broadcaster Tom Roberts was born.

February 26, 1921: Riggs Stephenson, a second-team All-American fullback for the Thin Red Line football teams, signed a baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians. The 22-year-old native of Akron, Ala., joined his close friend Joe Sewell with the major league champions.

February 26, 1978: Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert died in Waynesboro, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I'll never give up on a player regardless of his ability as long as he never gives up on himself. In time he will develop." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...