Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is... National Cheese Lover's Day 

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Gymnastics: Florida at Alabama; 6:30 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 61, Texas A&M 46

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Brittany Davis and Hannah Barber led the way with 14 points each.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

225 Days

Did you Notice?

  • Daron Payne, a former star defensive tackle for the Crimson Tide, will replace Aaron Donald in the NFL Pro Bowl. Payne had an excellent season for the Washington Commanders racking up 11.5 sacks this season.
  • Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced that he is transferring to Alabama.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 20, 1702: French colonists, led by Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, establish Fort Louis de la Mobile on a bluff twenty-seven miles up the Mobile River from Mobile Bay. The settlement, which became simply known as "Mobile," moved to its permanent site at the mouth of the Mobile River in 1711. It served as the capital of the colony of Louisiana from its founding to 1718.

January 20, 1974: Randy Hall, a junior defensive tackle, was named an Academic All-American. A pre-medicine student, Hall had a 3.88 average in the classroom. His teammate, safety David McMakin, was chosen to the second team Academic All-American squad.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Spoils Joni Taylor's Homecoming, Beats Texas A&M 61-46

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Interviews with Patriots

Darius Miles Formally Hires Tuscaloosa-Based Attorneys, New Statement Issued

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama guard Brittany Davis (23) and Texas A&M guard Kay Kay Green (4) try to control the ball along the baseline at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Ncaa Basketball Alabama Vs Texas A M
All Things Bama

On a Night of Returns, Alabama WBB Outlasts Texas A&M

By Joe Schatz
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Trezmen Marshall (15) runs after intercepting a pass during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Lands Georgia LB from Transfer Portal

By Katie Windham
Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) looks for a passing lane to Texas A&M guard McKinzie Green (23) with Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3), Alabama guard Brittany Davis (23), and Alabama guard Loyal McQueen
All Things Bama

Alabama Spoils Joni Taylor's Homecoming, Beats Texas A&M 61-46

By Joe Schatz
Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston fist bumps Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco against Michigan State at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Jan 6, 2023.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Coaching and Mentoring Can Go Both Ways

By Claire Yates
Bill O'Brien watches quarterback Bryce Young throw during practice.
All Things Bama

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Interviews with Patriots

By Katie Windham
Charles Bediako vs Missouri
All Things Bama

Alabama MBB vs. Missouri Preview: Just A Minute

By Mason Smith
Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson (69) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bama/NFL

Tracking Alabama Players in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

By Christopher Walsh
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) attempts to catch the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bama/NFL

5 Things to Watch, Crimson Tide Players in Divisional Round: Bama in the NFL

By Christopher Walsh