Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 18, 2021

Men's Tennis: Alabama 7, North Alabama 0; Alabama 7, North Alabama 0 (doubleheader).

In case you missed it: Alabama TE Carl Tucker Opts for 2021 NFL Draft

Former Alabama associate head football coach and running backs coach Charles Huff — who yesterday accepted a job as the new head coach at Marshall — tweeted out this thank you note to Nick Saban and the University of Alabama:

Coming off of the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr. totaled three points, two rebounds and five assists in his team's 128-123 win over the Sacramento Kings:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes forgave Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson on social media following a vicious hit that left Mahomes sidelined for the rest of the game on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 22-17:

January 18, 1962: UPI sports editor Leo Peterson presents Paul Bryant with the national championship trophy at a dinner hosted by the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce at the Stafford Hotel.

January 18, 1908: John “Hurri” Cain was born in Montgomery. During the 1930 national championship season, when Alabama was a perfect 10-0 and outscored the opposition 273-13, the sophomore wasn’t just a key player but the only non-senior starter.

January 19, 1945: Alabama star player Harry Gilmer, who was not registered at the Capstone for the quarter, told the Crimson White that he might return to play for the Crimson Tide in the fall. With World War II still being fought, he was working in a war plant in the Magic City. – Bryant Museum

“John Cain is the best football player I have ever seen on a football field,” Alabama line coach and 1924 All-American center Clyde “Shorty” Propst.

