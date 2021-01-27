Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Men's Basketball: No. 9 Alabama 70, Kentucky 59

Alabama women's soccer player Reyna Reyes was promoted to the Mexico Women's National Team:

Alabama men's tennis signed the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for 2021:

Calais Campbell congratulated former Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman for his nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year:

January 27, 2011: Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went on to become the athletic director at Florida State.

"[Vaughn] Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler," Coach Frank Thomas said. "On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football."

