Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... Library Shelfie Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: No. 9 Alabama 70, Kentucky 59

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama women's soccer player Reyna Reyes was promoted to the Mexico Women's National Team:
  • Alabama men's tennis signed the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for 2021:
  • Calais Campbell congratulated former Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman for his nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

220 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

January 27, 2011: Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went on to become the athletic director at Florida State.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"[Vaughn] Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler," Coach Frank Thomas said. "On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football."

We'll leave you with this ...

Vaughn Mancha
