Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 27, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
BamaCentral Headlines
- No. 9 Alabama Basketball Overcomes Kentucky, 70-59
- Practice Report: Alabama Football at the 2021 Senior Bowl, Day 1
- Just A Minute: If You Haven't Jumped on the Alabama Basketball Bandwagon Yet, Now's the Time
- Breaking Down Alabama Football at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl
- Alabama Gymnast Lexi Graber Out After Car Accident
- 2021 SEC Football Media Days Location Announced
- Live Updates: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball
- Alabama Basketball Looking To Flip Script, Sweep Kentucky in Same Season
- In case you missed it: What Was Said After Alabama Basketball Swept Kentucky, 70-59
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Basketball: No. 9 Alabama 70, Kentucky 59
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's soccer player Reyna Reyes was promoted to the Mexico Women's National Team:
- Alabama men's tennis signed the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for 2021:
- Calais Campbell congratulated former Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman for his nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
220 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 27, 2011: Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went on to become the athletic director at Florida State.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"[Vaughn] Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler," Coach Frank Thomas said. "On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football."