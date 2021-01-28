All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... National Have Fun at Work Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide schedule 

  • Women's tennis: Alabama vs South Florida, 11 a.m (CT), Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had himself a night, dropping 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a 122-107 win over the Detroit Pistons.
  • Big Shot Bob talks about playing with Kobe Bryant on his podcast:
  • Mac Jones impressed at day two of the 2021 Senior Bowl:
  • Reportedly, former Alabama assistant Jeremy Pruitt is joining the New York Giants coaching staff. 
  • Former Alabama defensive back Nigel Knott is headed to Ole Miss:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 28: "Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

We'll leave you with this ...

Paul W. "Bear Bryant is carried off the field
