Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 28, 2021

In case you missed it: Alabama Coaching Tracker: Final Coaching Vacancy on 2021 Staff to Be Filled By Jay Graham

Women's tennis: Alabama vs South Florida, 11 a.m (CT), Live Stats

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had himself a night, dropping 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a 122-107 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Mac Jones impressed at day two of the 2021 Senior Bowl:

Reportedly, former Alabama assistant Jeremy Pruitt is joining the New York Giants coaching staff.

Former Alabama defensive back Nigel Knott is headed to Ole Miss:

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

Jan. 28: "Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

