2021 Alabama, SEC Football Schedule Released

The 2021 college football season will hopefully be a full return to normalcy.

Or close to it.

2020 saw the University of Alabama go through a 10-game, All-SEC regular-season schedule, which had never been done before.

In 2021, the league is going back to an eight-game league schedule with four non-conference matchups for each school

On Wednesday afternoon, the SEC announced its full schedule on the SEC Network.

The defending national champions will begin its title defense on Sept. 4 against the Miami Hurricanes in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game in Atlanta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It will be the first meeting between those two schools since the 1993 Sugar Bowl that the Crimson Tide won 34-13.

Alabama's other three non-conference games include Southern Miss on Sept. 25, New Mexico State on Nov. 13, and Mercer on Sept. 11. All of those will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

When Alabama travels to Gainesville on Sept. 18 to open up SEC play, it will be the first time since 2011 that the Crimson Tide will have played in The Swamp and a rematch of last year's SEC Championship Game that Alabama won 52-46.

Former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will be making his return to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 2.

After that meeting with the Rebels, Alabama will be on the road in back-to-back weeks against Texas A&M and Mississippi State on Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, respectively.

The 'Third Saturday in October' rivalry with Tennessee will take place on the fourth Saturday of the month on Oct. 23 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Coach Nick Saban and company will have Oct. 30 as a bye weekend before three-straight home games versus LSU (Nov. 6), New Mexico State (Nov. 13), and Arkansas (Nov. 20).

A road contest against Auburn on Nov. 27 will conclude the regular season for the Crimson Tide.

The 2021 conference title game is scheduled to be in Atlanta on Dec. 4 back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"We are proud to have completed the 2020 football season under unique circumstances and will now focus on playing the 2021 football season as scheduled,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. “Circumstances around the COVID-19 virus will continue to guide our decision-making should any adjustments need to be made.”

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 4 - vs Miami (Atlanta)

Sept. 11 - vs Mercer

Sept. 18 - at Florida

Sept. 25 - vs Southern Mississippi

Oct. 2 - vs Ole Miss

Oct. 9 - at Texas A&M

Oct. 16 - at Mississippi State

Oct. 23 - vs Tennessee

Oct. 30 - BYE

Nov. 6 - vs LSU

Nov. 13 - vs New Mexico State

Nov. 20 - vs Arkansas

Nov. 27 - at Auburn

2021 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week

September 4

Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta)

Rice at Arkansas

Akron at Auburn

Florida Atlantic at Florida

Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte)

ULM at Kentucky

LSU at UCLA

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Central Michigan at Missouri

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina

Bowling Green at Tennessee

Kent State at Texas A&M

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt

September 6

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Atlanta)

September 11

Mercer at Alabama

Texas at Arkansas

Alabama State at Auburn

Florida at South Florida

UAB at Georgia

Missouri at Kentucky

McNeese State at LSU

Austin Peay at Ole Miss

NC State at Mississippi State

South Carolina at East Carolina

Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Texas A&M vs. Colorado (Denver)

Vanderbilt at Colorado State

September 18

Georgia Southern at Arkansas

Auburn at Penn State

Alabama at Florida

South Carolina at Georgia

Chattanooga at Kentucky

Central Michigan at LSU

Tulane at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Memphis

SEMO at Missouri

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee

New Mexico at Texas A&M

Stanford at Vanderbilt

September 25

Southern Miss at Alabama

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Georgia State at Auburn

Tennessee at Florida

LSU at Mississippi State

Missouri at Boston College

Kentucky at South Carolina

Georgia at Vanderbilt

October 2

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at Georgia

Florida at Kentucky

Auburn at LSU

Tennessee at Missouri

Troy at South Carolina

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

UConn at Vanderbilt

October 9

Georgia at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Florida

LSU at Kentucky

Arkansas at Ole Miss

North Texas at Missouri

South Carolina at Tennessee

Alabama at Texas A&M

October 16

Auburn at Arkansas

Kentucky at Georgia

Florida at LSU

Alabama at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Missouri

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Tennessee

October 23

Tennessee at Alabama

UAPB at Arkansas

LSU at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

October 30

Ole Miss at Auburn

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Missouri at Vanderbilt

November 6

LSU at Alabama

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Missouri at Georgia

Tennessee at Kentucky

Liberty at Ole Miss

Florida at South Carolina

Auburn at Texas A&M

November 13

New Mexico State at Alabama

Mississippi State at Auburn

Samford at Florida

Arkansas at LSU

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Missouri

Georgia at Tennessee

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

November 20

Arkansas at Alabama

Charleston Southern at Georgia

New Mexico State at Kentucky

ULM at LSU

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Tennessee State at Mississippi State

Florida at Missouri

Auburn at South Carolina

South Alabama at Tennessee

Prairie View at Texas A&M

November 27

Missouri at Arkansas (Little Rock)

Alabama at Auburn

Florida State at Florida

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Kentucky at Louisville

Texas A&M at LSU

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Clemson at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Dec. 4

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)