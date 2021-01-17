Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs North Alabama (doubleheader), 1 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide results

Men's Tennis: Alabama 6, Samford 1; Alabama 5, Samford 2 (doubleheader)

In case you missed it: Ga'Quincy McKinstry Wins Alabama's 2020 Mr. Football Award

Alabama basketball's Keon Ambrose-Hylton tried his hardest to make it onto the SportsCenter Top 10 with this posterizing dunk:

Speaking of Alabama basketball, the 7-0 run that it's currently on just continues to make history:

Levi Wallace was able to make this sack on Lamar Jackson as the Bills defeated the Ravens to advance to the AFC Championship Game:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

230 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I think it’s more of a not trying to disappoint Coach Saban thing. It makes us go that much harder every day to make him happy. Me? I know I don’t want to make him unhappy. There’s no telling what he could do.” – Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen

