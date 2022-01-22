Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Blonde Brownie Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men’s tennis: Alabama at No. 18 Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 3 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men’s basketball: Missouri at Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Gymnastics: Alabama 197.650- Kentucky 196.275 

Did you notice?

    • Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal and announced his return to the Crimson Tide 
    • Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker announced his transfer to Kentucky.
    • Both of Alabama’s new football assistants, Travaris Robinson and Coleman Hutzler, updated their Twitter photos and tweeted their support for the Crimson Tide. Robinson will coach cornerbacks while Hutzler will oversee outside linebackers and special teams. 
    • Alabama offered a pair of 2023 offensive linemen in Zechariah “Flapjack” Owens and Jaydon Chatman.
    • Six former Alabama players were granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft.
    • The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry for Saturday’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
    •  Alabama basketball commit Rylan Griffen recorded 35 points and six rebounds while Crimson Tide assistant coach Bryan Hodgson was in attendance.
    • Former Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.
    • The Alabama gymnastic team scored season highs on all four rotations to post the highest score in a home opener in program history.

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.

    January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    “Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Nick Saban

    We'll leave you with this...

    Makarri Doggette competes on the beam in Coleman Coliseum Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Graber scored a 9.90 on the beam as Alabama defeated Kentucky 197.650 to 196.275
