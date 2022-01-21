Recruiting Corner: A Look at Alabama's 2023 Cornerback Targets

It’s the position group Nick Saban oversees himself during practice, so it’s no wonder Alabama routinely keeps its cornerback unit well-stocked.

Over the past five years, the Crimson Tide has seen four cornerbacks selected in the NFL Draft, including two first-rounders in Patrick Surtain II (No. 9 overall in 2021) and Marlon Humphrey (No. 16 overall in 2017). Alabama isn’t slowing down either as Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe are set to add to the list of draftees this year while the Tide continues to reel in talent at the position for the future.

In the 2021 class, Alabama added the nation’s top cornerback, Kool-Aid McKinstry, as well a four-star talent in Terrion Arnold and one of the top-rated JUCO transfers in Khyree Jackson. McKinstry and Jackson both started during the national championship game while Arnold advanced into the Crimson Tide’s second-team unit. This year, Alabama signed two more four-star freshmen in Trequon Fagans and Earl Little Jr. while also bringing in five-star LSU transfer Eli Ricks.

Despite Alabama’s abundance of talent at the position, it will still need to add to its riches this year as Jackson enters his senior season while Ricks will be draft-eligible next offseason. That shouldn’t be a problem for the Crimson Tide as the 2023 class is loaded with talent in the secondary, especially when it comes to in-state cornerbacks.

Reports emerged Wednesday that Travaris Robinson is set to become Alabama’s new cornerbacks coach this coming season. The former Auburn cornerback has coached at several schools in the Southeast and is viewed as one of the best recruiters in the nation. So who will he and Saban look to bring in at the position?

Here's a look at five key cornerback targets for Alabama in the 2023 class.