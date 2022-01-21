Recruiting Corner: A Look at Alabama's 2023 Cornerback Targets
It’s the position group Nick Saban oversees himself during practice, so it’s no wonder Alabama routinely keeps its cornerback unit well-stocked.
Over the past five years, the Crimson Tide has seen four cornerbacks selected in the NFL Draft, including two first-rounders in Patrick Surtain II (No. 9 overall in 2021) and Marlon Humphrey (No. 16 overall in 2017). Alabama isn’t slowing down either as Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe are set to add to the list of draftees this year while the Tide continues to reel in talent at the position for the future.
In the 2021 class, Alabama added the nation’s top cornerback, Kool-Aid McKinstry, as well a four-star talent in Terrion Arnold and one of the top-rated JUCO transfers in Khyree Jackson. McKinstry and Jackson both started during the national championship game while Arnold advanced into the Crimson Tide’s second-team unit. This year, Alabama signed two more four-star freshmen in Trequon Fagans and Earl Little Jr. while also bringing in five-star LSU transfer Eli Ricks.
Despite Alabama’s abundance of talent at the position, it will still need to add to its riches this year as Jackson enters his senior season while Ricks will be draft-eligible next offseason. That shouldn’t be a problem for the Crimson Tide as the 2023 class is loaded with talent in the secondary, especially when it comes to in-state cornerbacks.
Reports emerged Wednesday that Travaris Robinson is set to become Alabama’s new cornerbacks coach this coming season. The former Auburn cornerback has coached at several schools in the Southeast and is viewed as one of the best recruiters in the nation. So who will he and Saban look to bring in at the position?
Here's a look at five key cornerback targets for Alabama in the 2023 class.
Alabama top CB targets for the 2023 class
Tony Mitchell, five-star CB, Thompson HS, Alabaster, Ala.
A former Tennessee commit, Mitchell is one of Alabama’s biggest targets in next year’s class. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender has the length Saban covets at the cornerback position but also has the versatility to play at multiple spots in the secondary. He projects especially well at the Star role where his mix of size and short-area quickness would allow him to cover both speedy slot receivers as well as bigger tight ends.
Alabama appears to be in good shape with Mitchell as he visited campus several times already. He comes from talent-rich Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., where the Crimson Tide plucked five-star edge rusher, Jeremiah Alexander, in this year’s class. Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight is also a Thompson alumn.
Despite Alabama’s good standing with Mitchell, it will have to fend off other SEC powerhouses such as Flordia and Georgia for his commitment.
AJ Harris, five-star CB, Central HS, Phenix City, Ala.
Arguably the most talented defensive back in the state of Alabama, Harris has top programs drooling over his potential at the next level. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback has long arms and plenty of open-field speed. Like Mitchell, he can play both the inside and outside cornerback positions and could even end up at safety at the next level.
Alabama was dealt a bit of a break as Harris delayed his originally-scheduled commitment on Jan. 11. That should give the Crimson Tide more time to make up ground on Georgia and Clemson, who appear to be leading the way for the five-star defender at the moment.
Now that Alabama has a new cornerbacks coach in Robinson, it will be important for him to build a nice repertoire with Harris moving forward. The in-state defender should be back in Tuscaloosa at some point in the near future. Alabama might not be out front in his recruitment at the moment, but it’s way too early to count out the Crimson Tide.
Jahlil Hurley, five-star CB, Florence HS, Florence, Ala.
Hurley caused some concern among Alabama fans earlier this week as he announced he was pushing back his commitment which was originally scheduled for this weekend. However, the Crimson Tide shouldn’t be too worried as the delay has more to do with logistics than it does with a change of heart from the Alabama lean.
Earlier this week, Hurley told BamaCentral that his decision has already been made and that he is glad to complete his recruiting process. During the same interview, he had several positive things to say about the Crimson Tide.
"It's in-state, the head coach is the G.O.A.T.," Hurley said of Alabama. "DBs play really well there, so I feel like I could be a part of that defense."
Hurley is still likely to be Alabama’s first commit of the 2023 class. If that’s the case, it would be quite the start for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defender will need to bulk up before coming to college but possesses the length, athleticism and awareness to be a lock-down cornerback at the next level.
Cormani McClain, five-star CB, Lake Gibson HS, Lakeland, Fla.
McClain is the top-rated target on this list as he is ranked as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 cornerback in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. During his junior season last year, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound defender recorded a school-record 10 interceptions while helping Lake Gibson reach the semifinals of the Florida Class 7A playoffs.
McClain is set to visit Miami this weekend and is also planning trips to Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma in the coming weeks. The addition of Robinson as Alabama’s new cornerbacks coach could help Alabama in its recruitment as the assistant has plenty of experience in the state of Florida.
Makari Vickers, four-star CB, John Paul II Catholic HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Alabama will have some help recruiting Vickers after bringing in his close friend and former high school teammate, Terrion Arnold, during the 2021 class. Vickers was able to watch as Arnold climbed the depth chart in a talented secondary during his freshman year last season. The two met up during Vickers’ visit to Alabama for the LSU game last November.
Arnold and Vickers could be teaming up again in the near future as Alabama appears to be well-positioned in its attempt to reunite the Tallahassee, Fla., natives at the next level. Along with his visit in November, Vickers also took in the Crimson Tide's opener against Miami in Atlanta. He is set to return to Tuscaloosa for multiple visits this spring and summer.
In addition to football, Vickers also competes in track and field for John Paul II Catholic High School. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete runs the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds and also recorded a long jump of 21 feet, 5¾ inches last spring.