Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what'g going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Irish Coffee Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

  • Four-star DB Elliott Washington II announced that he will be making a trip to Tuscaloosa this coming weekend:
  • Quinnen Williams reached out to some New York Jets season-ticket holders:
  • And Lee Hodges taught everyone a quick golf lesson:

Did You See This?

Frank Thomas
Alabama's 1937 coaching staff, left to right: Tilden Campbell, Henry Crisp, Frank Thomas, Harold Drew, Paul Burnham, Paul W. Bryant.
Hank Crisp, between Tilden Campbell and Frank Thomas (in hats)  during the Alabama vs Pensacola Naval Air Base game in 1945

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

221 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." – Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13.

We'll leave you with this...

