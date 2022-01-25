Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what'g going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Irish Coffee Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Did you notice?

Four-star DB Elliott Washington II announced that he will be making a trip to Tuscaloosa this coming weekend:

Quinnen Williams reached out to some New York Jets season-ticket holders:

And Lee Hodges taught everyone a quick golf lesson:

Did You See This? Paul W. Bryant Museum Bryant Museum Special to BamaCentral

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

221 days

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." – Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13.

We'll leave you with this...