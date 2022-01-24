Juwan Gary Still Day-to-Day, Nate Oats Gives Update on Alex Tchikou, Keon Ambrose-Hylton

Gary suffered a facial contusion last Wednesday against LSU and has been unable to participate in live practices since that date.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After missing Saturday's game against Missouri, Alabama sophomore forward Juwan Gary is still listed as day-to-day with a facial contusion, according to head coach Nate Oats.

Gary left last Wednesday's game against LSU in the first half after being hit in the face by the elbow of LSU forward Tari Eason. Gary did not return to the game, and was later revealed to have a facial contusion.

On Monday, Oats gave an update on Gary's status.

“Juwan is still day-to-day,” Oats said. “Didn’t do any of the live stuff in practice today. They’re just trying to let the facial contusion heal. I think we’ve got the face mask, so it’s one of those deals as soon as he and the trainer feel comfortable that he can go out there without risking anything further happening or deal with pain of it — getting hit through the face shield — he’ll be able to play.

"But he has not practiced any of the live stuff yet.”

In 16 games so far this season, Gary has averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he has recorded five assists, 13 steals and nine blocks.

In Gary's absence, questions have begun to arise regarding the status of redshirt-freshman forward Alex Tchikou and sophomore forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, neither of which have seen any sort of significant time this season. While Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako have performed decently well while Gary has been unable to play, the added depth that Tchikou and Ambrose-Hylton would add leaves many wondering why the young pair haven't been utilized more.

In response to a question from a member of the media, Oats' answer to the players' development was short.

“Tchikou and [Ambrose-Hylton] are getting better,” Oats said. “Obviously with [James] Rojas in the rotation, it adds another front-court player that’s got experience that’s proven to give us something we need. Those guys continue to improve and get better and, if needed, we’ll put them in the game.”

Alabama travels to Athens, Ga. to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conference.