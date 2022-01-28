Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Fun at Work Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Gymnastics at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 8 pm CT, ESPN2

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled

Did you notice?

  • After shooting a -9 63 on Thursday, Justin Thomas holds a share of the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open through two rounds at -13. Michael Thompson is T17 at -7. 
Justin Thomas plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.
Justin Thomas plays his third shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.
Justin Thomas plays his second shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.
  • Alabama baseball will open spring practices to the public beginning on Friday.
  • Women's basketball's Hannah Barber has made a 3-pointer in 30 straight games. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

218 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

We'll leave you with this...

Tommy Wilcox
