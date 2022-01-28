Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Gymnastics at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 8 pm CT, ESPN2

After shooting a -9 63 on Thursday, Justin Thomas holds a share of the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open through two rounds at -13. Michael Thompson is T17 at -7.

Alabama baseball will open spring practices to the public beginning on Friday.

Women's basketball's Hannah Barber has made a 3-pointer in 30 straight games.

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

