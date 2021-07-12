Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 12, 2021

Today is … National Simplicity Day

In case you missed it: Alabama Baseball Signee Noah Miller Drafted by Minnesota Twins

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

54 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and had the price tag of $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover with an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.

"You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

