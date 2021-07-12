Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 12, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Simplicity Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

54 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and had the price tag of $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover with an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 12, 2021

Noah Miller
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Signee Noah Miller Drafted by Minnesota Twins

Jordan Battle fills a gap against LSU
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Defensive Back Jordan Battle

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Moro Bottom

Former Alabama cheerleader Sela Ward
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 11, 2021

Christopher Allen
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: DE/OLB Christopher Allen

Dylan Smith, 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament
All Things Bama

Preview: Alabama Baseball at the 2021 MLB Draft

leach
All Things Bama

Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Mississippi State