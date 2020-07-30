Bama Central
Crimson Tiide Roll Call: July 30, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Cheesecake Day 

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama catcher Alex Avila recorded a RBI single in the Minnesota Twins' 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals last night.
  • Ronnie Harrison II, former Crimson Tide defensive back became a father yesterday to a baby boy. Congrats to him and his family!
  • Derrick Henry cracked the top 10 of the NFL's Top 100 Players list coming in at No. 10. That is 89 spots better than where he was before last season.
  • Former Crimson Tide pitcher, Matt Foster, received the call up to the big leagues on Wednesday for the Chicago White Sox.
  • Tua Tagovailoa has been medically cleared and is full go without limitations whenever practices starts for the Miami Dolphins.
  • Alabama freshman guard Joshua Primo has gained a lot of muscle since arriving on campus back in June as seen in the photo below:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

38 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 30, 1990: Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll leave you with this ...

