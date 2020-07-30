Today is ... National Cheesecake Day

Former Alabama catcher Alex Avila recorded a RBI single in the Minnesota Twins' 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals last night.

Ronnie Harrison II, former Crimson Tide defensive back became a father yesterday to a baby boy. Congrats to him and his family!

Derrick Henry cracked the top 10 of the NFL's Top 100 Players list coming in at No. 10. That is 89 spots better than where he was before last season.

Former Crimson Tide pitcher, Matt Foster, received the call up to the big leagues on Wednesday for the Chicago White Sox.

Tua Tagovailoa has been medically cleared and is full go without limitations whenever practices starts for the Miami Dolphins.

Alabama freshman guard Joshua Primo has gained a lot of muscle since arriving on campus back in June as seen in the photo below:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

38 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 30, 1990: Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

