Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Iced Tea Day

Track and field, cross country: at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Alabama pole vaulter Ryan Lipe got the Crimson Tide on the board after day one of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships being held at the newly renovated Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus this week. Lipe took sixth place in the pole vault with a clearance of 5.45 meters. His finish gave the Tide three points, good for 26th place after day one. The Crimson Tide also advanced two runners to Friday’s finals, including Eliud Kipsang (1,500 meters) and Robert Dunning (110-meter hurdles).

Did you notice?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 10, 1971: Johnny Musso joined Penn State's Lydell Mitchell, Texas' Stan Mauldin and New Mexico's Rocky Long on a 20-day trip to Vietnam. It was the second straight year an Alabama player was asked to go visit the troops; Scott Hunter being the first. Musso was an A-student in pre-law and recognized as the premier running back in the SEC. — Bryant Museum

June 10, 1989: Josh Chapman was born in Hoover, Ala.

June 10, 1993: Jeoffrey Pagan was born in Ashville, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“He brought football into America’s living rooms. He played the game with class, grit, passion and inspiring leadership. He was the most decent man I ever met. … Bart Starr will always be the league’s true north,” — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

