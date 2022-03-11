Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National 311 Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Indoor Championships, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day

Baseball vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's Tennis vs No. 20 Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball at SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt 82, Alabama 76

Nate Oats' during Alabama's opening game loss to Vanderbilt at SEC Tournament

Former Alabama golfer and reigning Players champion Justin Thomas joined other PGA golfers in wearing ribbons of support for Ukraine in the opening round of the Players.

Because of the weather situation in Baton Rouge, Alabama softball's SEC opener originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed to a doubleheader on Saturday.

The lockout in Major League Baseball has finally ended which has a positive impact on the dozens of former Crimson Tide players playing professional baseball at the minor and major league levels.

March 11, 1929: Earl Smith, captain of the '28 football team, a top player on the basketball team and the school record holder in the broad jump, announced his intention of playing baseball in an effort to become a four-sport letterman. Ironically, the Haleyville native initially went to Alabama to play baseball. He did not play football in high school. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

”At the end of the day, you know he played for Nick Saban so you know he's tough." – Frank Bush, who was on the Houston Oilers coaching staff (1988-89) with Nick Saban

