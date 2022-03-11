Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 11, 2022
Today is... National 311 Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Indoor Championships, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day
Baseball vs Binghamton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+
Men's Tennis vs No. 20 Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Basketball at SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt 82, Alabama 76
Did you see?
Nate Oats' during Alabama's opening game loss to Vanderbilt at SEC Tournament
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer and reigning Players champion Justin Thomas joined other PGA golfers in wearing ribbons of support for Ukraine in the opening round of the Players.
- Because of the weather situation in Baton Rouge, Alabama softball's SEC opener originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed to a doubleheader on Saturday.
- The lockout in Major League Baseball has finally ended which has a positive impact on the dozens of former Crimson Tide players playing professional baseball at the minor and major league levels.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 11, 1929: Earl Smith, captain of the '28 football team, a top player on the basketball team and the school record holder in the broad jump, announced his intention of playing baseball in an effort to become a four-sport letterman. Ironically, the Haleyville native initially went to Alabama to play baseball. He did not play football in high school. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
”At the end of the day, you know he played for Nick Saban so you know he's tough." – Frank Bush, who was on the Houston Oilers coaching staff (1988-89) with Nick Saban